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I Can’t Really Believe Them

Kevin McCullough
Aug 17, 2026 12:00 PM
Opinion

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.

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I Can’t Really Believe Them
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats generally fold faster and easier than a wet paper towel. When your belief system is more or less fully transactional, you dont become known for the strength of your convictions. So pardon me if Im more than skeptical about a defeated primary candidate, or even the House minority leader himself, suddenly trying to talk tough about the DSA takeover happening inside their own party.

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Lets start with Rep. Haley Stevens.

She lost Michigans Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, and this week, on Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing,” she said what a lot of nervous Democrats are apparently thinking out loud now that a new poll shows El-Sayed trailing Republican Mike Rogers by four points and underperforming with Black voters, women, and suburban voters compared to Kamala Harriss 2024 numbers.

It certainly makes sense to get rid of this Hasan Piker affiliation,” Stevens said, before pivoting back to insisting the partys platform still beats the Republicans.

It certainly makes sense.”

Really?

Hasan Piker is the streamer who has said he wants to wipe his a– with the Constitution” and that the United States should go f— itself.” El-Sayed campaigned poolside with him at a Detroit party for content creators just weeks ago.

And now it makes sense to get rid of the affiliation?

Thats not exactly moral outrage. Thats somebody looking at ugly polling and suddenly discovering a problem everybody else could already see.

Which is why I dont really believe her.

Then theres Hakeem Jeffries.

He told Meet the Press” he doesnt support Medicare for All and doesnt support the DSA agenda as has been articulated by the DSA itself.”

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Fine.

Except Jeffries co-sponsored the Medicare for All Act in 2019. Then he did it again in 2021.

So what changed?

Seven incumbent House Democrats have already lost primaries this cycle to DSA-backed challengers, including two Jeffries allies in New York. Thats enough to get anybodys attention.

Even Rep. Ro Khanna broke with him on the same show, on the same day, calling Medicare for All arguably the most important priority” and demanding a floor vote if Democrats retake the House.

At least Khanna is telling us what he thinks.

Jeffries wants us to believe he has suddenly discovered restraint at precisely the moment his own caucus is getting eaten alive in Democratic primaries.

Maybe he has.

I dont really believe him either.

And thats the problem.

This isnt about one position on one Sunday show. Democratic leaders spent years supporting legislation and courting political allies theyre suddenly anxious to put some distance between themselves and now that those ideas are costing incumbents elections.

You dont get points for discovering the fire after the curtains are already burning.

Look at what theyre running from.

The DSAs new platform calls for abolishing ICE, abolishing the Senate, subordinating the presidency and Supreme Court to Congress, and defunding police toward eventual abolition.

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Those arent Republican characterizations of the platform.

Those are the ideas.

And Democratic Socialists arent merely holding meetings in somebodys basement and printing pamphlets nobody reads. Theyre winning Democratic primaries. Seven incumbents are already gone.

So when Jeffries suddenly wants America to know that he doesnt support the DSA agenda,” Im left with the obvious question:

Where was this urgency before they started beating your people?

Medicare for All is a bad idea. Ive believed that for years. Its enormously expensive, hands even more control of health care to Washington and somehow always gets sold as free” right up until somebody asks who pays for it.

But thats almost beside the point here.

The people pushing these ideas arent hiding what they believe.

Piker certainly isnt.

The DSA isnt.

Khanna isnt.

In a strange way, I respect the honesty more than the sudden repositioning from Democratic leaders whove discovered that perhaps their voters arent as excited about all of this as the activists are.

Say what you believe.

Thats really not too much to ask.

If Jeffries has genuinely changed his mind about Medicare for All, say why. If Stevens believes campaigning with Piker was wrong, say it was wrong. Dont tell me it certainly makes sense” to ditch him after the pollster walks into the room carrying bad news.

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And dont expect voters to forget how recently you were somewhere else.

So sorry, Hakeem Jeffries. Sorry, Haley Stevens.

Maybe this really is conviction. Maybe two Democrats looked at whats happening inside their party and independently decided enough is enough.

Id actually welcome that.

But conviction usually shows up before the poll.

Until I see that, I cant really believe them.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | SOCIALISM
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