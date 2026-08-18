Summer Meeting Exposes Much Division From Dems on What to Do About ICE

This is a hilarious pickle that only Democrats could bungle. Only this party could think this was a top issue. It’s not. But their base hates law enforcement, wants open borders, and will bend over backward for third-world migrants who would attack them at a moment’s notice.

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What do Democrats do about Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

We know some want to abolish it while others want to reform it. That is going to cause a lot of problems, to say nothing of the Democratic Party's base, many of whom want this agency and erroneously think it was created by Donald Trump, shot into the sun. The blood is already in the water (via Associated Press):

Democrats on Saturday approved dueling messages on whether U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be abolished or reformed, reflecting sharp opposition to President Donald Trump’s crackdown but revealing disagreement in the party ahead of the midterms. The Democratic National Committee, gathered for a summer meeting, also signed off on a raft of policy positions, including one that calls for “concrete reforms” of ICE and another for abolishing the agency that’s been at the center of several fatal encounters. ICE has been at the heart of a progressive rallying cry since 2018 during the first Trump administration, and has been renewed among some in the party after two recent fatal shootings by the agency in July. Saturday’s vote isn’t binding and doesn’t set the party’s platform, which will be determined at the 2028 convention, but it reflects the party’s differing views on a major issue. Candidates and lawmakers will continue to determine their own positions on the issue. Michele Johnson, a DNC member from Louisiana who proposed the measure to abolish ICE, said it’s time for Democrats to take a stand and pointed to the dissolution of ICE’s predecessor agency, the Immigration and Naturalization Service, as a precedent. […] Not every DNC member was convinced, though. Yvonne Reeves-Chong voted against the measure, saying it would only gain support from a part of the party’s base, while drawing “fire” from another group of voters. […] DNC Chairman Ken Martin, who’s from Minnesota, where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were fatally shot amid the immigration crackdown earlier this year, said in an interview that the takeaway is that Democrats find the administration’s handling of immigration, including by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, unacceptable. “Clearly, the one thing that unites Democrats, regardless of their position on reform versus abolish or whatever other ways to change what’s happening, is people believe that what ICE is doing right now — and CBP and the federal government — should stop,” he said. “There has to be a better way.”

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Democrats have no agenda and will never find a better way to do things because they’re a lost party. Also, who the hell told that Johnson lady about INS’s dissolution? It wasn’t over supposedly harsh tactics — it was an overhaul of the entire national security apparatus following the 9/11 attacks. If anything, the irony is that INS, or at least its mission statement, would find its way back into the DHS if Democrats had their way.

These people can’t agree on anything, from abolishing ICE, which I thought was a unifying war cry, to defining what a woman is.

What an absolute mess.

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