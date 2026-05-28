This Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Made It Very Clear His Party Will Abolish ICE

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic frontrunner in Michigan's Senate race, is making it very clear that his party will abolish ICE and neuter our immigration laws if they get back into power. El-Sayed posted yesterday on X that ICE is not 'reformable' or 'retrainable' and that the agency must be destroyed.

Advertisement

ICE is not reformable. ICE is not retrainable. It must be abolished. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) May 27, 2026

This is, of course, a de facto repeal of our immigration laws because no Democrat is talking about what would replace ICE. They'd open our borders wide and let every criminal, illegal alien, and fraudster come to this country, to live off our taxpayer dollars and harm our citizens with impunity.

The Democrats don't believe immigration laws are serious. El-Sayed himself equated breaking into a country like getting a parking ticket.

Cain: "Is it your position that you want to no longer see ICE enforce immigration law?"



El-Sayed: "Immigration law is not criminal law. Immigration law is civil law. It's like getting a parking ticket."



Crossing the border illegally is a federal crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325 pic.twitter.com/whiJnGQsvT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2026

We are the only nation in the world where one major political party is so lax on immigration. This writer is traveling to Egypt next week, and was told by a follower to make a beeline to get the required travel visa because authorities are watching.

In America? Democrats want authorities to look the other way.

On behalf of these beautiful people who just want better lives, Thank You @AbdulElSayed 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/mkYQCmy2fK — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 27, 2026

Those are the Democratic Party's constituents now. Not Americans.

Are you in the United States illegally? If not, why do you oppose keeping our borders secure and our people safe. That's one of the very few actual responsibilities of the federal government. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 27, 2026

Because they hate the United States and want to destroy it.

We get it.



You could care less about the illegal aliens that victimize and kill Americans as long as they eventually vote for you. https://t.co/HzHVSZmqJt — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) May 28, 2026

Bingo. The deaths of American citizens is a small price to pay for Democrats to get and maintain power.

Unfettered immigration is conquering a nation from within. Looks like the a dogwhistle for the entire Islamic world to invade us because, Islamic men know when they enter countries their job is to take over. — VOTER ID LAWS NOW!!!! (@SweetHomeGirI) May 26, 2026

Advertisement

There's a reason why, in American and Europe, a lot of the 'asylum seekers' and illegal aliens are military-aged men and not women and children.

This is why.

Realize that if the democrats get in to power again, we will turn in to a third world country. https://t.co/MsAmNmtdGs — Clara Voss (@ClaraVoss_) May 27, 2026

Yes, that's the endgame here. They've hated American prosperity, sovereignty, and Western culture for years. Destroying all that is the point, and they'll do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.