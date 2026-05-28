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Tipsheet

This Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Made It Very Clear His Party Will Abolish ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 28, 2026 8:00 AM
This Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Made It Very Clear His Party Will Abolish ICE
ClarenceTabb Jr./Detroit News via AP

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic frontrunner in Michigan's Senate race, is making it very clear that his party will abolish ICE and neuter our immigration laws if they get back into power. El-Sayed posted yesterday on X that ICE is not 'reformable' or 'retrainable' and that the agency must be destroyed.

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This is, of course, a de facto repeal of our immigration laws because no Democrat is talking about what would replace ICE. They'd open our borders wide and let every criminal, illegal alien, and fraudster come to this country, to live off our taxpayer dollars and harm our citizens with impunity.

The Democrats don't believe immigration laws are serious. El-Sayed himself equated breaking into a country like getting a parking ticket.

We are the only nation in the world where one major political party is so lax on immigration. This writer is traveling to Egypt next week, and was told by a follower to make a beeline to get the required travel visa because authorities are watching.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

In America? Democrats want authorities to look the other way.

Those are the Democratic Party's constituents now. Not Americans.

Because they hate the United States and want to destroy it.

Bingo. The deaths of American citizens is a small price to pay for Democrats to get and maintain power.

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There's a reason why, in American and Europe, a lot of the 'asylum seekers' and illegal aliens are military-aged men and not women and children.

This is why.

Yes, that's the endgame here. They've hated American prosperity, sovereignty, and Western culture for years. Destroying all that is the point, and they'll do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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