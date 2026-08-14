White House Correspondents' Association Demands New Protocols for Security Situations for Press Pool

These people just cannot let this go: In July, President Trump, who was under threat from a credible Iranian assassination plot in Turkey, changed planes and was safely flown out of the country. That’s the good part. That’s the story. The Secret Service, which has been marred by controversy since the 2024 Butler attempt on Trump’s life, executed an exceptional plan to protect the president. Sadly, the whiny White House press corps has a case of ‘me’ syndrome, as they’re aghast that they were used essentially as decoys. Air Force One could’ve been struck—who knows, and no one cares. In these situations, the lives of a bunch of reporters do not trump the president’s safety and security.

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Get over it. President Clinton did something similar in Pakistan and told reporters, including USA Today’s Susan Page, but off the record. Good for him — Trump doesn’t have to do that, and these anti-Trump reporters would’ve leaked it, putting the president in danger.

Now, the White House Correspondents’ Association is demanding new protocols in case these situations arise again (via CNN):

The White House Correspondents’ Association has asked President Donald Trump’s administration to “work with us on a protocol for handling extraordinary security circumstances in the future,” now that his secret plane switch last month has been revealed by leaks to news organizations. Fox News anchor and senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who is currently serving as president of the group, met with Trump aides about the matter on Tuesday and relayed the press corps’ concerns about the subterfuge. […] The association immediately heard concerns from members — including, Heinrich wrote, “press safety, the ability of the pool to maintain an independent record of the president’s movements, and the integrity and credibility of pooled reporting.” In a memo to members on Tuesday evening, Heinrich wrote that she had a “candid and productive meeting” to convey those concerns. While the meeting itself was off the record, and the White House has yet to answer many questions about the secret plane switch, Heinrich indicated that the White House’s credibility is on the line.

One, this White House should not care. Two, tell them to pound sand. Three, we’re talking about credibility when the president was under threat. The lack of self-awareness is epic, the entitlement suffocating, and until this press corps can be trusted, the ship of state should carry on without these distractions.

The way you know this should be filed under ‘who gives a s**t’ is that only these people are foaming at the mouth about it. No one cares.

Trump was in Turkey in July for a NATO summit.

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