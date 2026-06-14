Scott Jennings Hammers CNN Panel Over Elon Musk Trillionaire Status

While Leftists melt down over Elon Musk becoming the world's first trillionaire, they've demonstrated that they don't understand how value works, or stocks, or how the economy works. Scott Jennings pointed out a very obvious truth: if Elon Musk were a Leftist, this wouldn't be an issue.

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.@ScottJenningsKY takes down CNN panel over Elon Musk hysteria:



"If Elon Musk had never gotten involved in politics, had never supported Trump, he'd be getting a ticker tape parade right now."



Hinojosa: “Do you agree that one person should have control of American policy??"… pic.twitter.com/8gsMB5eOXC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 14, 2026

"Are you saying because Elon Musk exists and is a wild success that that is somehow to the detriment of all the people you're mentioning?" Jennings asked. "Elon is creating an environment where entrepreneurship, where success, where building is celebrated."

Then came the truth bomb.

"The only reason anybody's mad about this, let's just be honest, is because he supported Donald Trump for President," Jennings said. "If Elon Musk had never gotten involved in politics, and never supported Trump, he'd be getting ticker tape parades right now for building this amazing company and sending rockets into space. It's all political, and the people who should love Elon Musk hate him for that reason."

"But do you agree that one person should have control of American policy?" asked Gina Hinojosa. "That's what money does."

"It's all about access to the United States," she continued, "It's not just about Donald Trump. There are races all across the country where he has access on policy."

"Call me when you're made about Soros," Jennings said.

Do people with money have more influence in politics? Does CNN have a chyron for this? That's how it's always been.

If money influenced policy, we'd have President Ross Perot. Hillary Clinton raised $770 million in 2016 and Kamala Harris raised $1.6 billion for her campaign.

He's 100% correct. I might be more cynical if the guy was some Hollywood actor or nepo baby that just played his stocks right; but Elon's ventures have all been toward the betterment of society. — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) June 14, 2026

Clean vehicles, clean energy sources, space exploration, and Internet access via Starlink. Those are just some of his achievements and contributions.

Jennings is right: Musk only became a ‘threat’ when he stopped voting the way media elites preferred. That’s classic selective outrage. https://t.co/F20eLDnk1K — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) June 14, 2026

Bingo. If he funded Leftist causes and politicians, this wouldn't be an issue.

So, is TRUMP a dictator, or do “The Jews” control our government, or does Elon control policy?

They need to make up their minds. https://t.co/AcZVyj4Xjk — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) June 14, 2026

It doesn't matter what the narrative is today, as long as the Democrats can scream and whine about the "oligarchy" and against Donald Trump, Republicans, and anyone who isn't their political ally.

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