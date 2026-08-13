Rebecca Cooke Wants to Represent WI in Congress, but She Loves New York's Commie Mayor

This writer has spent her whole life in Wisconsin, but she's been to New York and she knows one thing for sure: New York values are not Wisconsin values, and that's a good thing.

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So why does Rebecca Cooke, who wants to represent Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, say she'd support New York's Islamist socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani?

Rebecca Cooke says if she lived in NYC she would support Communist Zohran Mamdani.



"If you lived in New York City right now who would you be supporting for Mayor?"



COOKE: "Mamdani."



Cooke is deeply out of touch with Wisconsin values.pic.twitter.com/STz3oG2l47 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 12, 2026

"If you lived in New York City right now, who would you be supporting for Mayor?" asks a man off-camera.

"Mamdani," Cooke replies.

This is part of Derrick Van Orden's plan to link Cooke to radical Democratic Socialists like Mamdani, and it's not hard to do, because Cooke herself is tying the knot that binds her to the people who want to destroy America. Van Orden is a U.S. Navy SEAL and Republican running for reelection to protect Wisconsin and America from radicals like Cooke

She does.

A Wisconsin candidate openly saying she’d support Mamdani in NYC. That tells you exactly how aligned she is with regular Wisconsin voters. — OBSIDIAN SEEKER (@OBSIDIANSEEKER1) August 12, 2026

Cooke is not at all aligned with Wisconsin voters. She even backed Francesca Hong, another socialist.

RNCResearch: Rebecca Cooke says if she lived in NYC she would support Communist Zohran Mamdani.



"If you lived in New York City right now who would you be supporting for Mayor?"



COOKE: "Mamdani."



Cooke is deeply out of touch with Wisconsin values.pic.twitter.com/Hj9CkYENPj — Republican Women of Mercer County 💪🇺🇸 (@RWOMC) August 12, 2026

To say this is out of touch is an understatement.

Rebecca Cooke, who endorsed socialist Zohran Mamdani, says she will support DSA backed Francesca Hong if she wins the primary.#WI #WI03 pic.twitter.com/5PY23emLIv — Team Van Orden (@TeamVanOrden) August 12, 2026

Hong lost her primary race, thank goodness.

Wisconsin Democrats ‌pick Rebecca ‌Cooke who is set to challenge Republican Rep. Van Orden in the state’s ‌3rd congressional district, ⁠considered one of the most ⁠competitive ‌districts says she supports Zohran Mamdani

pic.twitter.com/wNSvvVxZkz — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 12, 2026

This is disqualifying in any race, but especially in Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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