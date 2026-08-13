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Rebecca Cooke Wants to Represent WI in Congress, but She Loves New York's Commie Mayor

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 13, 2026 2:15 PM
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Rebecca Cooke Wants to Represent WI in Congress, but She Loves New York's Commie Mayor
Facebook/Cooke for Congress

This writer has spent her whole life in Wisconsin, but she's been to New York and she knows one thing for sure: New York values are not Wisconsin values, and that's a good thing.

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So why does Rebecca Cooke, who wants to represent Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, say she'd support New York's Islamist socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani

"If you lived in New York City right now, who would you be supporting for Mayor?" asks a man off-camera.

"Mamdani," Cooke replies. 

This is part of Derrick Van Orden's plan to link Cooke to radical Democratic Socialists like Mamdani, and it's not hard to do, because Cooke herself is tying the knot that binds her to the people who want to destroy America. Van Orden is a U.S. Navy SEAL and Republican running for reelection to protect Wisconsin and America from radicals like Cooke

She does.

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Cooke is not at all aligned with Wisconsin voters. She even backed Francesca Hong, another socialist.

To say this is out of touch is an understatement.

Hong lost her primary race, thank goodness.

This is disqualifying in any race, but especially in Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | COMMUNISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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