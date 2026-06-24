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After New York's Socialist Sweep, Don't Forget Where This 'Moderate' Democrat Stands

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 24, 2026 5:15 PM
After New York's Socialist Sweep, Don't Forget Where This 'Moderate' Democrat Stands
Facebook/Cooke for Congress

Socialism is spreading, as shown by Tuesday night’s sweep of Democratic socialist-backed candidates, and it will not remain confined to Democratic strongholds like New York and California. The collectivist economic ideology is increasingly becoming a normal position within the Democratic Party, increasingly infecting the political platforms of self-described “middle-of-the-road” candidates. 

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Rebecca Cooke is no exception, as the Democrat campaigning for the House of Representatives in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, proudly endorsed Mamdani for New York City mayor.

Not only did she endorse Mamdani, but she also proudly accepted an endorsement from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described socialist. 

Her policy positions are similarly aligned with the party’s progressive wing, including support for defunding police, permissive immigration policies, expanding Obamacare, raising the minimum wage, embracing anti-Second Amendment measures, and attacking billionaires, all while vowing to fight for the working class in the way socialist Democrats increasingly define it.

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BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SOCIALISM WISCONSIN

“Tuesday night’s results proved that Zohran Mamdani has completed his takeover of the Democrat Party, and nobody is cheering louder than Rebecca Cooke," RNC Spokesman Hunter Lovell said. "Cooke proudly endorsed Zohran Mamdani and has spent her campaign embracing the same far-left agenda that have come to define Democrats. While Cooke, Mamdani, and Bernie Sanders pop champagne, hardworking Wisconsin families want no part of their socialist coup.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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