After New York's Socialist Sweep, Don't Forget Where This 'Moderate' Democrat Stands

Socialism is spreading, as shown by Tuesday night’s sweep of Democratic socialist-backed candidates, and it will not remain confined to Democratic strongholds like New York and California. The collectivist economic ideology is increasingly becoming a normal position within the Democratic Party, increasingly infecting the political platforms of self-described “middle-of-the-road” candidates.

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Rebecca Cooke is no exception, as the Democrat campaigning for the House of Representatives in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, proudly endorsed Mamdani for New York City mayor.

Busted: Wisconsin Democrat Rebecca Cooke claims her politics are "somewhere in the middle" then endorses extreme Defund the Police socialist Zohran Mamdani@RebeccaforWI to voter: "Mamdani" when asked who she'd support pic.twitter.com/FfuvpjOeAz — NRCC (@NRCC) September 27, 2025

Not only did she endorse Mamdani, but she also proudly accepted an endorsement from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described socialist.

Her policy positions are similarly aligned with the party’s progressive wing, including support for defunding police, permissive immigration policies, expanding Obamacare, raising the minimum wage, embracing anti-Second Amendment measures, and attacking billionaires, all while vowing to fight for the working class in the way socialist Democrats increasingly define it.

Rebecca Cooke continues to run from questions about her far-left positions.



If you can’t answer simple questions, don’t run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/zixmPbbfmn — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) June 9, 2026

Rebecca Cooke brags about "pushing to keep laxer restrictions around commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) for undocumented immigrants."



Cooke works for illegals, not the people of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/8EGv1BGQFr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2026

Wisconsin Democrat Rebecca Cooke held a fundraiser with Rahm Emanuel — who helped implement Chicago’s sanctuary city policies.



Chicago's sanctuary policies just allowed a criminal illegal to murder innocent 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman.



Cooke will not keep Wisconsinites safe. pic.twitter.com/sIozqAbWv7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 24, 2026

“Tuesday night’s results proved that Zohran Mamdani has completed his takeover of the Democrat Party, and nobody is cheering louder than Rebecca Cooke," RNC Spokesman Hunter Lovell said. "Cooke proudly endorsed Zohran Mamdani and has spent her campaign embracing the same far-left agenda that have come to define Democrats. While Cooke, Mamdani, and Bernie Sanders pop champagne, hardworking Wisconsin families want no part of their socialist coup.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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