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The Left Defended Kaitlan Collins, but They're Silent on Pelosi Telling a Reporter to 'Shut Up'

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 04, 2026 4:45 PM
The Left Defended Kaitlan Collins, but They're Silent on Pelosi Telling a Reporter to 'Shut Up'
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

While the Left continuously condemns Trump's attitude toward reporters, their own Nancy Pelosi is caught doing the exact same thing. In a video posted by LindellTV, a reporter is seen confronting Pelosi about a previous interaction in which Pelosi told the reporter to "shut up" after being asked about her alleged refusal of the National Guard on January 6. In the video, Pelosi cuts her off, saying, "Shut up again, because you are speaking lies." 

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Pelosi continues, saying the reporter, Alison Steinberg, "works for the pillow man" and is not a real journalist.  Steinberg once again sought answers to questions about Pelosi's behavior on January 6, 2021, specifically regarding the absence of the National Guard. Rather than providing answers, Pelosi dodged the questions once again by deflecting onto the reporter and insulting her credibility and the network. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JANUARY 6 MEDIA BIAS NANCY PELOSI

This comes just a day after Trump's verbal scuffle with CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, where Trump tells her she doesn't smile enough. The Left exploded in response, defending Kaitlan Collins, with CNN's own Anderson Cooper saying, "This would never happen to a man." There's no outrage when it comes from their side, however. 

It is hard to take Democrats' cries about Trump's comments seriously when their party leaders are out committing the same sin. 

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