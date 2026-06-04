The Left Defended Kaitlan Collins, but They're Silent on Pelosi Telling a Reporter to 'Shut Up'

While the Left continuously condemns Trump's attitude toward reporters, their own Nancy Pelosi is caught doing the exact same thing. In a video posted by LindellTV, a reporter is seen confronting Pelosi about a previous interaction in which Pelosi told the reporter to "shut up" after being asked about her alleged refusal of the National Guard on January 6. In the video, Pelosi cuts her off, saying, "Shut up again, because you are speaking lies."

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🚨 NANCY PELOSI TELLS LINDELLTV REPORTER: “SHUT UP AGAIN” OVER JAN 6 QUESTIONS 🚨



LindellTV's @alisonintheknow confronted @SpeakerPelosi with questions about January 6th, the National Guard, and Pelosi's OWN comments caught on camera following the Capitol breach.



Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/QoPSQ89dqy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) June 4, 2026

Nancy Pelosi SNAPS, Has Screaming On-Camera MELTDOWN After Being Asked About Her January 6th Crimes.



There is documented proof that President Trump authorized the National Guard and Speaker Pelosi turned them away.



Her immediate reaction is to scream in panic:



"SHUT UP!"… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2026

Pelosi continues, saying the reporter, Alison Steinberg, "works for the pillow man" and is not a real journalist. Steinberg once again sought answers to questions about Pelosi's behavior on January 6, 2021, specifically regarding the absence of the National Guard. Rather than providing answers, Pelosi dodged the questions once again by deflecting onto the reporter and insulting her credibility and the network.

This comes just a day after Trump's verbal scuffle with CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, where Trump tells her she doesn't smile enough. The Left exploded in response, defending Kaitlan Collins, with CNN's own Anderson Cooper saying, "This would never happen to a man." There's no outrage when it comes from their side, however.

It is hard to take Democrats' cries about Trump's comments seriously when their party leaders are out committing the same sin.

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