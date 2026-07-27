Uncle Sam Gave Him a Work Permit, Then Arrested Him for Working

Two federal agencies looked at the same Jamaican flight attendant and reached opposite conclusions. Both were right. That is the story here, and almost nobody is telling it.

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ICE arrested Lorenzo Thompson at Nashville International Airport on July 14 as he came off a work trip. The Department of Homeland Security says he originally entered the country on April 17, 2021, on a visa that expired that October, and never departed. His attorney, Tremaine Hemans, says he carries an employment authorization document permitting him to work and travel domestically until his case is decided, and that he has no criminal record. Southwest has said nothing.

Neither account is false. A man can hold a federal card authorizing him to work and remain removable on the same afternoon. Congress built that contradiction, funded it, and has spent four decades declining to fix it.

Work authorization and lawful status are separate creatures under American immigration law, and conflating them is where most of this week's commentary went off the rails. File for asylum and a clock starts. USCIS lets you apply for a work permit 150 days later and can issue one once the application has been pending 180 days. That permit grants permission to earn a living. It does not confer status, cure an overstay, or make anyone lawfully present in the sense ordinary English gives the phrase. Practitioners call the resulting condition a period of authorized stay, a polite way of saying the government knows you are here, tolerates it, and has not decided yet.

Some early reaction floated the theory that Southwest looked the other way. The statute says otherwise. Employers verify identity and work authorization at hire through Form I-9, then reverify before a document expires. That is the obligation, start to finish. An unexpired permit ends the inquiry, and 8 U.S.C.§ 1324b penalizes employers who demand extra papers or refuse valid ones. Southwest could not lawfully have gone digging through Thompson's asylum file, and had it tried, the company would be answering a different federal complaint this morning.

I have spent a decade as a designated expert witness in federal and state courts, and that work teaches one discipline above all others. The record either supports the claim, or it does not. Sympathy is not evidence. Neither is suspicion.

A member of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement told a Nashville station that this goes beyond an immigration case, that it concerns a worker, a union member, and a family. Generous, and wrong. It is precisely an immigration case, and Thompson's strongest argument lives inside immigration law rather than outside it.

Here is what almost everyone has missed. Thompson was inspected and admitted at a port of entry in 2021. He did not wade across a river, and that distinction now carries enormous weight. In Matter of Q. Li and Matter of Yajure-Hurtado, the Board of Immigration Appeals held that people present without inspection are applicants for admission under INA Section 235(b) and cannot get a bond hearing at all. Visa overstays who entered lawfully sit outside that holding. Their detention runs under Section 236(a), which means a judge can set bond. Judges held 51,816 bond hearings through June and granted bond in 15,347 of them. His union should be arguing statute and precedent instead of adjectives.

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One question here deserves a straight answer rather than insinuation. Aviation workers with unescorted access to secured areas clear a fingerprint-based criminal history check plus a TSA security threat assessment that collects citizenship and, where applicable, passport and country of issuance. Thompson cleared both because a valid work permit is a lawful basis for employment. Two federal screens read his paperwork and approved him. A third arrested him.

The arithmetic explains the rest. The immigration court backlog hit 3,195,137 cases at the end of June, with 2,310,698 involving people who have already filed asylum applications. DHS logged 538,548 overstay events in fiscal 2024 against 46.6 million expected departures, a rate of 1.15 percent. Small share, enormous absolute number. ICE held 65,765 people in detention as of July 11, and TRAC's reading of agency records puts 70.6 percent of them without any criminal conviction.

I favor enforcement. I also ran risk in private credit and hedge funds long enough to know what happens to a system that cannot sequence its own priorities. It loses the consent it needs to operate. Every detention bed occupied by a flight attendant with a valid permit and a pending claim is a bed not holding a pedophile, gangb***r, or murderer.

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DHS proposed tightening asylum-based work permits in February, arguing that initial applications have reached record highs and that easy permits invite meritless filings. Sound diagnosis, partial remedy. Narrowing the front door does nothing about the 2.3 million people already inside. In 1986, Ronald Reagan signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act, trading legalization for employer sanctions and border enforcement. The legalization arrived on schedule. The enforcement came late, thin, and half-hearted.

One number offers hope. Courts recorded 413,945 new cases through June and closed 687,353. Disposition is finally outrunning intake.

Two honest options exist. Stop issuing work permits to people whose cases will take four years and accept that a large share will work off the books anyway. Or fund the immigration courts to decide cases in months instead of years, so the permission slip never outlives the question it was answering. Pick one. Pay for it. Then enforce the result and stop apologizing for it.

What we have instead is a government that hands a man a card saying he may work, arrests him at work, and calls the sequence the rule of law. Thompson may lose his case. He may deserve to lose it. But a country serious about its own statutes does not build a maze and then act surprised when people get lost inside it.

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Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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