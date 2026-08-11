Tom Tiffany Unveils Plan to Make Housing More Affordable

As many Americans feel homeownership is out of their reach, and housing prices continue to climb, Rep. Tom Tiffany just unveiled his plan to make housing more affordable when he's elected Wisconsin's next governor.

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Tiffany was joined by former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in the town of Oconomowoc, where he explained to voters how he will work to reduce property taxes and cut the red tape that makes housing prices climb.

Today, I rolled out my plan to unlock homeownership in Wisconsin. 🔓🏡



Regulations add nearly $90,000 to a new home in the Midwest, and development takes 14 months on average just to start construction.



We must cut red tape, build more homes, and put Wisconsin families first. pic.twitter.com/jZHfqegfhM — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 10, 2026

"We're going to tackle the mountain of red tape we see here in Wisconsin. Governor Youngkin did it in Virginia, we can do it here. Here in the Midwest, government regulations now add nearly $90,000 to the cost of building a home. It takes over a year in order to be able to get the permits," Tiffany said. "It's unacceptable."

"We will establish clear permitting deadlines so local governments have to act," he continued. "We'll create a 30-day deadline for subdivision approvals. We'll reward communities that reduce unnecessary building regulations while still respecting local control. After all, I was a town supervisor at one time also."

"And we'll conduct a review of Wisconsin's Uniform Dwelling Code to eliminate outdated regulations that drive up costs while maintaining strong safety standards," Tiffany added.

And here's the plan in black and white:

A blueprint to unlock homeownership in Wisconsin.



The Dam Man with a plan, and a home you can own. pic.twitter.com/vKCeASaECN — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 10, 2026

The plan also includes preventing Wall Street investors and communist China from buying single-family homes. Tiffany cosponsored the American Family Housing Act in Congress, which sought to prohibit investors from purchasing single-family homes, as well as the Protecting Our Farms and Homes From China Act, which would prevent CCP-affiliated entities from buying American farmland and residential property.

Tiffany will also end the 400-year property tax increase forced down the throats of Wisconsin taxpayers by Gov. Tony Evers, who used his line-item veto power to change the state's biennial budget to codify four centuries of skyrocketing taxes, and he'll partner with WHEDA to help more families purchase their first home.

Let’s unlock the door to homeownership in Wisconsin. 🔓🏡



-Cut red tape.

-Speed up permitting.

-Lower property taxes.

-Stop Wall Street and Communist China from buying up our homes.@TomTiffanyWI for governor. pic.twitter.com/Tap9SJuUZ9 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 10, 2026

Socialists like Francesca Hong will raise your property taxes and enact policies to seize private property so that you own nothing. The choice could not be more clear in this election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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