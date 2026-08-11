Fake Mechanic Far-Left Professor Randy Villegas Wants to 'Expand the Electorate' With Non-Citizens

Randy Villegas is trying to convince voters that he's a mechanic with working-class roots, but that's just not true. He's a professor who makes more than $170,000 a year, and he's a radical leftist who has an agenda that includes indoctrinating children on the taxpayer's dime and expanding his voter base by giving illegal aliens a pathway to citizenship.

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Villegas is a socialist and appears in the California chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) voter guide, where they not only endorse him but say "his platform includes Medicare for all, taxing the 1%, regulations on AI, universal childcare, and other DSA-aligned policies."

In 2019, Villegas and his fellow leftist academics held a "Central Valley Freedom Summer" (CVFS), where Villegas embedded high school students with activists to indoctrinate them into supporting his preferred political positions. Students engaged residents in extensive voter turnout operations including LGBT+ and Latinx education and phone banking. Villegas credits this with increasing turnout from 33 to 46 percent among people on the Mia Familia Vota's (MFV) voter list.

MFV is a national Latino voter-mobilization organization based in Phoenix, and it has field offices in 10 other states and is currently part of a pending Supreme Court case, RNC v. Mi Familia Vota and Mi Familia Vota v. Fontes, which challenges Arizona's proof-of-citizenship requirement for voting. MFV has explicitly stated that its goal is to "expand the electorate" and provide a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens. Before Villegas began his program, he knew that MFV advocated for "sanctuary school" policies in 2017.

Villegas frames this project as part of a "History of Resistance," and he cites multiple far-left and socialist organizations as well as individuals like Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. Villegas' doctoral dissertation focused on his work as a far-left activist, calling the voters of CA-22 (the district he hopes to represent) racist descendants of the KKK who "perpetuated a 'white-dominated political structure fueled by racism.'" In addition, Villegas argued against neutral and fact-based research, saying political biases "can actually be assets" and calling neutral content an "ethical violation."

The high school students who completed Villegas' program have gone on to become left-wing activists themselves, including one dedicated to holding youth drag shows across California's Central Valley. The program was also funded by UC Care, which in turn is sponsored by the University of California, and Villegas received a stipend for his work. The University of California, of course, is funded by voters' tax dollars and it's being used to indoctrinate high school students into Villegas' preferred political views.

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Voters in California need to know that Randy Villegas is pushing his far-left politics onto children while pushing to expand his electorate by granting illegal aliens citizenship. They should not be fooled by his working-class roots; he's a far-left professor and socialist. And they should be worried about his plans for this country if he's elected to Congress.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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