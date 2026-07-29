Socialist Randy Villegas Isn't Being Honest About His Working-Class Roots

Randy Villegas is running for Congress in California's 22nd District. He's a socialist, and like so many of his brethren, he likes to pretend he's a member of the working class to appeal to voters. That's why Villegas claims he's an auto mechanic with those working-class roots socialists like to brag about. In a post from last September, Villegas described himself as an "educator, auto shop owner, and the proud son of Mexican immigrants."

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I'm an educator, auto shop owner and the proud son of Mexican immigrants - and I’m running for Congress in California's Central Valley to make sure the hardworking families who feed the nation never go without food on our own tables. pic.twitter.com/3ITfZWCAI6 — Randy Villegas (@Villegas_CA22) September 18, 2025

But that part about being an auto shop owner and a mechanic isn't entirely true. It turns out that the "educator" portion of his profile is really a professorship at the College of the Sequoias, a position for which Villegas is paid $171,000.

That's not the only part of Villegas' record that can't be trusted. Villegas has said he only worked in the shop when he was 16, the age at which California law allows children to work in mechanic shops. But his LinkedIn profile shows he worked there in 2008, when he was 13. However, promotional materials from an unearthed video do not include Villegas, even though the video includes Villegas' cousin Bryan and other family members. Villegas himself is nowhere to be found in those promotional materials. At the same time, his LinkedIn profile shows Villegas worked as a music instructor for Santa Cruz City Schools from 2013 to 2020; he also listed work as a reporter starting in 2015.

The auto shop in question, Angel's Independent BMW, was founded by Villegas' father, Angel Villegas, in 2005. Randy Villegas co-owns a stake in the business as a member of the family, but his full-time job has been a tenure-track college professor at the College of the Sequoias, where he teaches political science.

So this begs the question: how much mechanic work has Villegas actually done? Or is he using his family's auto repair shop to solidify his working-class bona fides as a socialist, while earning six figures as a college professor? Voters deserve to know this.

"Touching a car doesn't make you a mechanic," said RNC Spokesman Nick Poche, "and Randy Villegas' con-job trying to sell Central Valley voters that he's a working-class guy while pulling down a $171,000-a-year professorship won't work, and voters won't be marching to the beat of Villegas' BS."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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