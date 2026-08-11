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Is the Media Trying to Rebrand AOC Ahead of the 2028 Midterms?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 11, 2026 12:00 PM
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Is the Media Trying to Rebrand AOC Ahead of the 2028 Midterms?
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If you pay attention, there's a very clear pattern with Democrats. They run as moderates, and then govern as radicals. Barack Obama did that in 2008. Abigail Spanberger did it in Virginia last year, and now Francesca Hong is trying to do it in Wisconsin.

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Yesterday, Townhall reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Jon Karl to laugh about how awful "Woke One" was, as if neither of them had anything to do with it. That's all part of the plan to make AOC seem like a moderate compared to her socialist brethren, and Jessica Tarlov gave away the game.

"I mean, she is, now compared to the real core DSA wing, like the far, far-left stuff, like, the Darializa [Avila Chevalier], AOC is a moderate Dem on a comparative basis," Tarlov said.

"She's very good and Republicans, I'm not saying voters, her relationship with Republicans on the Hill, I think is one of her most under-discussed and most important qualities," she continued. "People genuinely like her and I think it's good. Listen to Tim Burchette, for instance, super conservative representative, loves AOC. You cannot get him to say a bad word about her. So, you know, she's got it."

That sound you hear is the Overton window being shifted.

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AOC is a member of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). She is in full support of their agenda, which includes abolishing the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the presidency to replace it with a dictatorial congress in the stranglehold of socialists. She supports abolishing police and prisons. She is not a moderate Democrat.

But they're going to paint her as one as they shift the Democrat Party even further to the left.

The DSA is radical. Full stop.

Exactly. Remember, guys like Elon Musk and Joe Rogan were liberal until the Left moved further left and pushed them to the Right.

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Bingo. That's exactly what's happening here, and we should all be paying attention to it.

We suppose she's not executing health insurance CEOs, so maybe that's what they mean by moderate?

Time to update this meme.

The radicalism is deeply rooted in the Democrat Party, and while there are pockets of resistance like the Democrats for Rogers in Michigan, it's going to be a fight to purge the communists from the party, and it's a fight the moderate Dems might just lose.

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News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JESSICA TARLOV | SOCIALISM | WISCONSIN
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