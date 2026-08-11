Is the Media Trying to Rebrand AOC Ahead of the 2028 Midterms?

If you pay attention, there's a very clear pattern with Democrats. They run as moderates, and then govern as radicals. Barack Obama did that in 2008. Abigail Spanberger did it in Virginia last year, and now Francesca Hong is trying to do it in Wisconsin.

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Yesterday, Townhall reported that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Jon Karl to laugh about how awful "Woke One" was, as if neither of them had anything to do with it. That's all part of the plan to make AOC seem like a moderate compared to her socialist brethren, and Jessica Tarlov gave away the game.

Jessica Tarlov claims AOC now is a "Moderate Dem" as compared to the "core DSA wing."



Scott Galloway agrees that this is a "fair point."



AOC is a member of NYC DSA.



The gaslighting levels coming in an attempt to rebrand AOC for 2028 are going to be stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/AYypbHSeZu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 10, 2026

"I mean, she is, now compared to the real core DSA wing, like the far, far-left stuff, like, the Darializa [Avila Chevalier], AOC is a moderate Dem on a comparative basis," Tarlov said.

"She's very good and Republicans, I'm not saying voters, her relationship with Republicans on the Hill, I think is one of her most under-discussed and most important qualities," she continued. "People genuinely like her and I think it's good. Listen to Tim Burchette, for instance, super conservative representative, loves AOC. You cannot get him to say a bad word about her. So, you know, she's got it."

That sound you hear is the Overton window being shifted.

AOC is a member of the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). She is in full support of their agenda, which includes abolishing the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the presidency to replace it with a dictatorial congress in the stranglehold of socialists. She supports abolishing police and prisons. She is not a moderate Democrat.

But they're going to paint her as one as they shift the Democrat Party even further to the left.

Let's look at just a few of the organizations inside DSA. There is nothing moderate anywhere. AOC is labeled moderate bc the grifter is aligning herself for the 2028 election! We are dealing with people who I would label extremists rather than just radicals. pic.twitter.com/hxVuhe45g1 — ♀️ IAmLookingBackAtYou 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇩🇪 🇹🇷 (@WeRAmerica2022) August 10, 2026

The DSA is radical. Full stop.

And, as the party falls off the Left Cliff she will soon be seen as a Far-right kook. Though her views will remain the same. — John Linder (@linderje) August 10, 2026

Exactly. Remember, guys like Elon Musk and Joe Rogan were liberal until the Left moved further left and pushed them to the Right.

This is just an attempt to shift the Overton window to establish that obvious radicals are actually moderates and that actual moderates no longer have a place in the Democratic Party. https://t.co/WPHphzKXfQ — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 10, 2026

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Bingo. That's exactly what's happening here, and we should all be paying attention to it.

AOC wants to make private health insurance illegal, in what Marxist universe is that “moderate”? https://t.co/o1bZUvWezD — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 10, 2026

We suppose she's not executing health insurance CEOs, so maybe that's what they mean by moderate?

Update this meme for 2026 and the far left figure will have moved completely out of sight. https://t.co/NwwoLPpP83 pic.twitter.com/YjmmN4xeVA — Pam D (@soirchick) August 10, 2026

Time to update this meme.

The radicalism is deeply rooted in the Democrat Party, and while there are pockets of resistance like the Democrats for Rogers in Michigan, it's going to be a fight to purge the communists from the party, and it's a fight the moderate Dems might just lose.

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