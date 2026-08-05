Democrats Move to Silence South Dakota Primary Voters

A clear and alarming pattern is emerging in the Democrat Party. Back in 2024, following the disastrous June 27 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Democrats moved to thwart the will of their primary voters and ousted Biden from the race, installing Kamala Harris as the nominee instead.

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In Maine this election cycle, Democrats did the same thing with Graham Platner. When they realized Platner was going to lose the U.S. Senate race to Susan Collins, they pushed him out of the race, too, despite primary voters overwhelmingly choosing Platner as their candidate.

In Idaho, Chuck Schumer and Democrats did the same thing, pressuring David Roth to step down in favor of "independent" Todd Achilles.

And now, it seems Schumer and the Democrats are doing this again to their primary voters in South Dakota. Last night, Julian Beaudion dropped out of South Dakota's Senate race.

My family and I have been in reflection about what’s best for us and what’s best for the state of South Dakota. It is with deep regret that I suspend my campaign for US Senate. Please see my statement below and thank you to everyone who has and still supports this movement! pic.twitter.com/Jg7GTelCEN — Julian Beaudion (@julianforsd) August 4, 2026

"I remain convinced that South Dakota deserves affordable healthcare, strong public schools, thriving family farms, an economy that works for working people, respect for our veterans, and a democracy that belongs to the people, not just those with wealth and influence," Beaudion wrote in his statement. "Let me be clear, I will not be endorsing or supporting Brian Bengs in this race."

Bengs is the "independent" candidate.

But the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has found that Bengs has no standing against incumbent Republican Senator Mike Rounds, and they published those findings in a memo.

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The survey of 500 likely voters showed that Sen. Rounds has a strong image and name recognition among South Dakota voters, with a 93 percent name recognition and a 51 percent favorable rating. Bengs, on the other hand, sits at just 29 percent name recognition and an 11 percent favorable rating.

In a head-to-head matchup against Bengs, Rounds leads by 23 points (56 percent to 33 percent), with Rounds' definite vote sitting at 35 percent, which is higher than Bengs' total vote. Rounds also beats Bengs with independents, 47 to 42 percent, and wins 23 percent of the Democratic vote. Meanwhile, Bengs gets roughly 33 percent of the vote, nearly identical to the 34 percent received by Rounds' Democratic opponent in 2020.

Brian Bengs is not an "independent" but a lifelong liberal Democrat who ran against Sen. John Thune just four years ago. Bengs lost that race by more than 40 points, and South Dakota voters will not be fooled by Bengs' sudden switch to independent.

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"Chuck Schumer's desperate pressure campaign against members of his own party proves that so-called 'independents' like Brian Bengs are just Democrat shills," said NRSC National Press Secretary Bernadette Breslin.

This also highlights the disturbing pattern of Democrats who plot to overturn the will of their own primary voters in favor of left-wing "independents." It's an act of political desperation and the antithesis of the democracy Democrats claim to defend.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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