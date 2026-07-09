What's the Real 'Defining Image of Race in America'?

Reuters published a photograph taken during the weekend of America's 250th birthday celebration. It depicted a young black woman seated by herself on a packed D.C. Metro train. Standing and sitting around her were white men wearing white masks. They belong to a white nationalist organization called Patriot Front, a group involved in the violent 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, rally that resulted in the death of a woman. The intimidating-looking men reportedly said nothing to the woman and never threatened her, and she remained composed.

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The photo quickly went viral and was hailed by many journalists and commentators as a microcosm of America in this era of President Donald Trump. Euronews wrote this headline: "Defining image of the era of American history" — and wrote, "Many have called for the Reuters photo to receive the Pulitzer Prize." A headline in a publication called The 19th News said: "The Black woman on the train did not look away. How much longer will we?" Word in Black wrote this headline: "A Metro Car Photo Became a Portrait of Trump's America — A Black woman on a Metro train crowded with masked white nationalists offered a chilling reminder that America's racial history is never far behind."

The message is clear: Anti-black racism remains a potent force in America — and how much longer can we "look away"?

Patriot Front, described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, does not publicly disclose its membership numbers. But the probable number is about 600, 400 of whom came to D.C. that weekend,. As a percentage of America's population of 320 million, this comes to 0.0001875 percent — or about 1.9 people per 1 million Americans, less than two ten-thousandths of one percent of the population. This does not excuse this pathetic racist group, but perspective matters.

As to the photo providing "a chilling reminder that America's racial history is never far behind," consider the rise and decline of the Ku Klux Klan. At its peak in the mid-1920s, KKK membership ranged from 4 million to 6 million. Now? Ten years ago, the Anti-Defamation League wrote: "Just a decade ago, Klan groups such as the White Camelia Knights, the Mississippi White Knights, and the Church of the National Knights exhibited consistent activity. Today, all three are mere shadows of their former selves." In the 10 years since then, little has changed.

If anti-black racism remains a dominant social force, one would expect Americans to avoid interracial friendships, workplaces and hiring. The opposite is true.

In February 2026, the Brookings Institution and Gallup published "Interracial Cooperation in the United States," a survey of 5,000 adults. Its principal findings: 83 percent of Americans say race is not important when choosing friends; 72 percent have either a close or a casual friend of a different race; 87 percent say race is not important in business decisions; 80 percent of workers report having coworkers of a different race; 85 percent made race-neutral hiring decisions, with 10 percent showing a preference for a black applicant and five percent showing a preference for a white applicant; and 48 percent report having a boss or supervisor of a different race.

Meanwhile, New York congressional Democrat primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier, a black member of the Democratic Socialists of America, posted on X about her objection to interracial relationships. She denounced "Black men and Arab men fetishizing ugly colonizer women." She called white women "ugly colonizer women" and boasted about slamming the door on an "old white lady."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who endorsed Chevalier and for whom she once worked, vowed to "shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods."

When U.S. Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (FL-19) said black families were more intact during Jim Crow than they are today, U.S. Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-30) said, "Is this because you don't understand history? Or literally it's because you married a white woman and so you think that whitewashed you?"

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Patriot Front will never elect members to Congress. None of its members will become mayor of America's largest city. So, yes, there is a race problem in America, and it's the blatant racism of prominent figures on the left. This is the real defining image of this era of American history.

To paraphrase: How much longer will we look away?

Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder.

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