Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This Happened

Tensions are simmering in Madison, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on July 22. The suspect, 38-year-old Corey Durrell Ruiz, was armed with a knife when he was shot by police. Ruiz also has a lengthy felony rap sheet and was not compliant with his supervised release after being freed from prison back in May. At a press conference, an anti-cop protester held up a sign calling for the murder of law enforcement, and another man interrupted the police chief's press conference.

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A man armed with a knife was shot by police in Madison, WI yesterday.



Today, the police chief had his press conference interrupted by a psychopath ranting about zionism and imperialism.



And he just allowed it to happen... pic.twitter.com/95TVCGWj13 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2026

"You gonna say the same thing you all say every time a black body gets shot down in this city," the man said. The last time a police officer shot a suspect was in 2015, by the way.

And the woman behind him was carrying the "kill cops" sign that we reported on earlier.

"This is a corrupt city. That's right. Have no fear, the anti-zionist is here," he continues. "You understand me? You won't be able to talk today because I'm gonna keep talking because I was born to talk my talk and walk my walk too."

Madison is a deep blue city run by leftists, by the way. Leftists who refuse to give the police body cams.

The activists, as always, turned on one another, too.

To make it even more hilariously pathetic, this insane display ended with all the black activists turning on each other... pic.twitter.com/s0jZ2Jpd1l — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2026

"This is an opportunity for us to have a conversation," said a man off-camera.

"So what you doing is you coddling up to imperialism," the protester replied.

Absolute insanity.

Why did that officer let him approach the microphone then take it from him? Did they pat him down before letting him in the room? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 24, 2026

Madison law enforcement is cowed by these activists.

Madison police are always afraid of politicians! The crazy’s in Madison run the city, police prove they are as bad as Portland!

Why would anyone want to be a police officer in Madison or any liberal city! — Rich (@GBRoadRunner) July 24, 2026

They should all quit. This writer has been to Madison, and it'll be a war zone in about six minutes.

A psychopath fully educated by third world instagram reels is yelling, stop the meeting and give him the podium. https://t.co/l8qJGwso65 — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 24, 2026

What a decision. That man should have been removed from the room.

Honestly, these leftists have never once stood up for any human being worth a d**n ever. https://t.co/MCsDVfjB70 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 24, 2026

As we said, Ruiz had a long rap sheet, including felony convictions. He's not an innocent man and the Left will make him their next martyr.

It's pathological.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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