Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This Happened

VIP
Jemele Hill Is Annoyed Beyond Comprehension Over This Outlet Breaking Ryan Clark's Firing at ESPN
Jemele Hill Is Annoyed Beyond Comprehension Over This Outlet Breaking Ryan Clark's Firing...
John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It
John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over...
CO Dem Candidate Deleted These Reddit Posts. You Can See Why He Did That.
CO Dem Candidate Deleted These Reddit Posts. You Can See Why He Did...
Trump Had a Meeting With His Top Operatives, and It Wasn't a Moment Too Soon
Trump Had a Meeting With His Top Operatives, and It Wasn't a Moment...
These Two States Are Engaging in What Looks Like a Race War Over the 2028 Dem Primaries
These Two States Are Engaging in What Looks Like a Race War Over...
A Heckler Hurled an Obscenity at Nigel Farage...and Then This Happened
A Heckler Hurled an Obscenity at Nigel Farage...and Then This Happened
Jake Tapper Nuked Hunter Biden With One Brutal Sentence
Jake Tapper Nuked Hunter Biden With One Brutal Sentence
VIP
Why Isn't the Left Outraged About Nancy Armour?
Why Isn't the Left Outraged About Nancy Armour?
Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record
Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record
This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration
This Kentucky Newspaper Allowed Readers to Submit Threats Against the Trump Administration
Did the Smithsonian Really Say This About Benjamin Franklin?
Did the Smithsonian Really Say This About Benjamin Franklin?
As Protests Continue in Madison Following Police Shooting, It Turns Out Suspect Had Long Rap Sheet
As Protests Continue in Madison Following Police Shooting, It Turns Out Suspect Had...
The Democratic Socialists of America vs. the United States of America
The Democratic Socialists of America vs. the United States of America
Broad Tariffs on Semiconductors Risk Economic Harm and American Security
Broad Tariffs on Semiconductors Risk Economic Harm and American Security
Tipsheet

Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This Happened

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Madison Police Tried to Hold a Press Conference About Officer-Involved Shooting, Then This Happened
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Tensions are simmering in Madison, Wisconsin, following an officer-involved shooting on July 22. The suspect, 38-year-old Corey Durrell Ruiz, was armed with a knife when he was shot by police. Ruiz also has a lengthy felony rap sheet and was not compliant with his supervised release after being freed from prison back in May. At a press conference, an anti-cop protester held up a sign calling for the murder of law enforcement, and another man interrupted the police chief's press conference.

Advertisement

"You gonna say the same thing you all say every time a black body gets shot down in this city," the man said. The last time a police officer shot a suspect was in 2015, by the way. 

And the woman behind him was carrying the "kill cops" sign that we reported on earlier.

"This is a corrupt city. That's right. Have no fear, the anti-zionist is here," he continues. "You understand me? You won't be able to talk today because I'm gonna keep talking because I was born to talk my talk and walk my walk too."

Madison is a deep blue city run by leftists, by the way. Leftists who refuse to give the police body cams.

The activists, as always, turned on one another, too.

"This is an opportunity for us to have a conversation," said a man off-camera. 

"So what you doing is you coddling up to imperialism," the protester replied.

Absolute insanity.

Recommended

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME RIOTS WISCONSIN

Madison law enforcement is cowed by these activists.

They should all quit. This writer has been to Madison, and it'll be a war zone in about six minutes.

What a decision. That man should have been removed from the room.

As we said, Ruiz had a long rap sheet, including felony convictions. He's not an innocent man and the Left will make him their next martyr.

It's pathological.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It Matt Vespa
Did the Smithsonian Really Say This About Benjamin Franklin? Amy Curtis
Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record Amy Curtis
Democrats Are Walking Into a Minefield Kurt Schlichter
The Left-Wing Unicorn Hunt for the White Male Working-Class Voter Victor Davis Hanson
CO Dem Candidate Deleted These Reddit Posts. You Can See Why He Did That. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It Matt Vespa
Advertisement