Madison Is Being Terrorized by Leftists, and WisDems Do Not Care

It's been eight days since Madison Police shot and killed Corey Durrell Ruiz, who was armed with a knife that he used to wound at least one officer. Officers stopped Ruiz during an investigation into someone who was trying to break into cars in the city. Ruiz had a rap sheet with more than 40 prior arrests, including for violent felonies.

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That didn't stop Francesca Hong, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, from calling the shooting an "execution" and riling up the leftists in Madison. And riled up they are.

The police are "under seige" according conservative radio host Vicki McKenna. They are receiving death threats and the Mayor has ordered police not to respond to 911 calls in the so-called "autonomous zone" that popped up at the intersection where Ruiz died.

Madison cops are under a quiet siege--by order of the MAYOR: 911 calls going unresponded in the "autonomous zone"; officer involved in Corey Ruiz death getting threats to rape and kill family; Madison is providing "mutual aid" in the form of wood, barricades, porta potties, etc.… pic.twitter.com/IViVWSRVkX — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) July 30, 2026

The screenshots read:

1) The Madison Mayor's Office has essentially told MPD that the blockade on Willy and Baldwin will remain for an unknown amount of time. She's told us not to do anything. Chief Patterson's response has basically been "well then when you need to remove it don't come asking us for help because we won't be a part of it." 2) MPD's personnel is fed up with its leadership and that of the city. The OIM Glass is super corrupt, she has shown up on active police scenes and tried crossing yellow tape lines before flexing her position and title to perimeter cops. She doesn't care about oversight she wants the police abolished and officers in jail. 3) I have personally seen on surveillance footage, city-owned vehicles (city emblem on the doors) dropping off supplies, wood, and blockades to the protesters. This is a systematic left-wing radical problem, not simply a couple of outside agitators. 4) We've had people call 911 stating they were assaulted, with injuries, by protesters and we've been directed by leadership not to respond and to stand down. Basically citizens in active danger are left alone even after calling for help. Goes completely against everything we are trained for and why we got into law enforcement, to help those who call for it.

The officer involved in the Ruiz shooting has been receiving death threats and threats of death and rape against his family. He's had to move multiple times already.

Madison officer involved in Corey Ruiz death is receiving threats to rape and kill his family. He has had to move more than once. All because Francesca Hong and WIS Dems need to get the Defund Police/BLM band back together for the primary election. Where is AG Josh Kaul? Where… pic.twitter.com/3otrKwUQLD — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) July 30, 2026

The text reads:

He's doing alright. He's had to move his family multiple times due to threats. There's general threats that all LEO's deal with, and then there are the threats he's been dealing with. Absolutely evil stuff being put out there, talking about raping his wife and children. Hanging them from trees. I feel for his kids. The false things they'll hear about their dad when they grow up. We appreciate your prayers. We'll still show up everyday to work cuz we love this country.

This is what living in the autonomous zone looks like.

Resident at Willy St risks their life to capture a video of what it is like to walk out of their apartment into the terrorist encampment.



Reddit mods took this down immediately after it was posted but it was dmed to me. They claim that DSA red shirts are controlling what media… pic.twitter.com/tUKY0t3k50 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Opinions (@jsonlinemkebs) July 29, 2026

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Literal red shirts have taken over the city.

It has now been 8 days since Madison terrorists have created their own autonomous zone for a guy who tried to stab a cop.



Francesca Hong caused this and now her red shirts have taken over the city pic.twitter.com/Ta9EJHFyNJ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Opinions (@jsonlinemkebs) July 30, 2026

The encampment is keeping people out with boards full of nails.

I don’t usually enter the encampment this direction, but there are lots of boards with nails here to keep people out pic.twitter.com/shoLPfWxeY — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 29, 2026

And here's how it's hurting real Madisons.

Another story pic.twitter.com/ZVbUmMji68 — Willy St Resident (@WillyStResident) July 29, 2026

"All that scrap metal in the barricade on Willy came from outside my bedroom window between 3-5 am on Wed (or Thurs?) night. It's honestly been a blur. I rent, it was in the neighbor's yard," the user wrote. "I've also lost all of my income since the incident, as I give private lessons out of my home and no one wants to bring their children to the area."

And here's a thread on the chaos it's causing.

The part of the narrative around the recent police shooting in Madison is one of how a sympathetic community has been taken hostage by a homeless encampment and their local district leader is actively working to keep it that way, a thread 🧵 — Willy St Resident (@WillyStResident) July 29, 2026

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You get the government you vote for, sometimes good and hard.

This is why voters cannot elect Francesca Hong. She encouraged these protests by calling the shooting an "execution," and she wants to abolish the police. Wisconsin will descend into lawless chaos if she wins.