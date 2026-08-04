Francesca Hong's CNN Interview Was Disastrous and Eye-Opening

Francesca Hong went on CNN to try and bolster her campaign, which is getting off on the wrong foot. From supporting the abolition of the Senate to hating holidays, Hong is proving herself far too radical for Wisconsin.

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This interview didn't help, as Hong is incapable of giving direct answers to any question. First, Kaitlin Collins asked Hong about Thanksgiving, a holiday Hong said should be abolished because of its racist, colonialist ties.

The Democrat nominee for governor of Wisconsin said that Thanksgiving should be canceled because it’s racist. Asked if she still believes Thanksgiving should be canceled, Hong delivers a total word salad without any answer to the question. pic.twitter.com/57u4c5wRZ5 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2026

"You've talked about your past positions that he keeps highlighting and obviously likely would continue to do so before November should you win," Collins said. "One thing that they brought up as well was a post from you in 2021 where you said Americans should cancel Thanksgiving, should have done this in 1621. The post has been deleted; Republicans have been highlighting it. Do you still believe Thanksgiving should be canceled?"

"I'm a chef," Hong replied. "And one of the first meals that I made that was for the community when I was 16 was a Thanksgiving meal. I always think my hospitality background and owning a restaurant for seven, eight years that bringing folks around the table to share conversation and build community is always a good thing. But Thanksgiving is also a time that is incredibly painful for many people in our communities, so I think there I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views. That views can evolve, and the position that I'm running for right now and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that's able to bring more people to the table."

She didn't say no, you'll notice. So she still hates Thanksgiving.

And as a communist, that table will be empty.

Collins: "Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be cancelled?"



Hong: "Thanksgiving is a time that is incredibly painful for many people in our communities." pic.twitter.com/wPKUD8PJOT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2026

Who is it painful for, exactly? Explain why it's painful for "many people in our communities." Collins would never ask Hong these follow-up questions, of course.

But that wasn't the only thing revealing about this interview. Hong was asked again about her stance on abolishing prisons.

Collins: "Do you still hold the view that in a perfect world, it would be a world without prisons?"



Hong: "It may be aspirational... The system right now is incarcerating more black and brown men than any state in the country right now." pic.twitter.com/z0bUfot7d9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2026

"Do you still hold the view that you laid out in May which was that in a perfect world, it would be a world without prisons?" Collins asked.

"I think talking about what may be aspirational and then understanding the role of the governor, what they can and cannot do, and what is implementable right now. These are different conversations," Hong said. "If we're going to be serious about public safety and ensure that everyone's human right to feel safe is what we are trying to do, we have to make sure that the system right now that's incarcerating more black and brown men than any state in the country right now, where we have our schools are having to go to referendum just to try and figure out if they can keep the lights on. Making sure that we are delivering solutions, not focusing on labels or slogans, because government is ultimately about making sure that we're working with our partners in communities on issues they care about."

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Where is the "right to feel safe" enshrined in the Constitution, whether the Wisconsin state Constitution or the U.S. Constitution? And this writer feels safe when there are prisons and criminals are locked up. Her "human right to feel safe" will be undermined by Hong's ridiculous "public safety" plan.

If a Democrat-controlled state legislature sent a bill to Hong's desk to defund the police or abolish prisons, she'd sign it. The governor can, in fact, do that, and she knows it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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