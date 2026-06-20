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Tipsheet

A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 20, 2026 3:00 PM
A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy
Bob Daemmrich/Texas Tribune via AP, Pool

A civil war appears to have broken out between Texas Democrats over support of U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett and her supporters refusing to help the progressive radical win office.

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The fractures between the two groups first became clear after Talarico reportedly invited Crockett to make the keynote address at the upcoming Texas Democratic State Convention later this month. Crockett claimed that the invite was an “afterthought” and that she has refused to return the missed call or even listen to the voicemail left by Talarico.

Crockett further indicated that she isn’t set on supporting Talarico for the seat, telling the Dallas Morning News that she is “more focused on down-ballot races” rather than supporting her former primary opponent. She also stressed that she believes that minority Democrats have yet to unify behind Talarico.

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2026 ELECTIONS JASMINE CROCKETT SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Issues close to the heart of Crockett have likewise been ignored by Talarico. Crockett has spoken openly about her belief in the innocence of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony. Talarico has made no public statements about the verdict. A request for comment from Townhall regarding Talarico’s opinion on the matter was ignored by his campaign.

Crockett, who has the support of the black vote in Texas, would be a valuable ally for Talarico come Election Night. Despite this, Talarico allies have been quick to condemn Crockett and continue pitting the two politicians against one another. Without the support of black Texans, Talarico’s likelihood of victory narrows significantly.

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Talarico, possibly without the support of one of Texas’ biggest progressive names, will face off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for control of the seat on November 3.

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New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested? Matt Vespa
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