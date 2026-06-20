A Civil War Is Brewing Amongst Texas Democrats Over James Talarico's Candidacy

A civil war appears to have broken out between Texas Democrats over support of U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico, with Rep. Jasmine Crockett and her supporters refusing to help the progressive radical win office.

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The fractures between the two groups first became clear after Talarico reportedly invited Crockett to make the keynote address at the upcoming Texas Democratic State Convention later this month. Crockett claimed that the invite was an “afterthought” and that she has refused to return the missed call or even listen to the voicemail left by Talarico.

Talarico called Crockett and asked her to make the keynote at the convention two weeks ago.



She didn’t return the call.



As someone who lost badly and then endorsed the eventual also progressive winner, I wish her well in sorting through her feelings.



And I would say that her… pic.twitter.com/CFI54mnCTI — Karthik (@KarthikForTexas) June 20, 2026

Crockett further indicated that she isn’t set on supporting Talarico for the seat, telling the Dallas Morning News that she is “more focused on down-ballot races” rather than supporting her former primary opponent. She also stressed that she believes that minority Democrats have yet to unify behind Talarico.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) tells The Dallas Morning News she doesn't know whether she would support Talarico's campaign for US Senate in Texas



Crockett: “I have no idea. I am more focused on down-ballot races in general.” https://t.co/2Hi10pNmMo pic.twitter.com/d465EK2jr4 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 19, 2026

Issues close to the heart of Crockett have likewise been ignored by Talarico. Crockett has spoken openly about her belief in the innocence of convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony. Talarico has made no public statements about the verdict. A request for comment from Townhall regarding Talarico’s opinion on the matter was ignored by his campaign.

🚨 JUST NOW: Jasmine Crockett says Karmelo Anthony was JUSTIFIED IN KlLLING Austin Metcalf because he “didn’t want to be put out in the rain by some random kid”



Thank GOD this ghetto hack lost her primary in a landslide.



What a freaking loser.



Her next career will be… pic.twitter.com/lw2vHvd0eC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 10, 2026

Crockett, who has the support of the black vote in Texas, would be a valuable ally for Talarico come Election Night. Despite this, Talarico allies have been quick to condemn Crockett and continue pitting the two politicians against one another. Without the support of black Texans, Talarico’s likelihood of victory narrows significantly.

Talarico should spin up a tv ad that's like



JAMES TALARICO



HATED BY THE MAGA RIGHT (picture of Ken Paxton)



HATED BY THE RADICAL LEFT (picture of Jasmine Crockett)



HES NOT FIGHTING FOR EITHER SIDE



BECAUSE HES FIGHTING FOR YOU! — Organizermemes (@OrganizerMemes) June 19, 2026

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Jasmine Crockett is so unserious and selfish. She refuses to go to the TX-Dem convention because she’s still salty about her primary loss to Talarico pic.twitter.com/jhWFuvKdJP — BeshearStan (@BeshearStan) June 19, 2026

Talarico, possibly without the support of one of Texas’ biggest progressive names, will face off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for control of the seat on November 3.

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