A British Trans Activist Was Just Jailed After Making Horrific Threats Against Women

Darren Rigby, a trans activist in the U.K., has just been jailed after he was convicted of threatening to 'slaughter' women and girls at three schools. Why?

Rigby, a 'trans-identifying male,' wanted to get revenge for the 'oppression of trans women.' Despite targeting all-girls schools in a series of messages that threatened to 'shoot and stab' the students, Rigby was only sentenced to 28 months.

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UK: A trans activist has been jailed after issuing threats to slaughter female staff and students at three schools as revenge for the "oppression" of "trans women."



Most British news outlets did not include Darren Rigby's motives in their coverage.



READ: https://t.co/bcc2hlrt7X pic.twitter.com/m8BP6s04zg — REDUXX (@reduxx) June 4, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Darren Rigby, 21, specifically targeted all-girls schools when he sent a series of messages threatening to “shoot and stab all of your girls,” and referred to the students using the slur “TERFs,” a derogatory acronym which stands for “trans exclusionary radical feminist.” Rigby was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on June 1 after he admitted to making threats to three girls’ schools across Merseyside over the space of a week in January. In each case, Rigby contacted school officials via email and threatened to murder students in retaliation for the plight of trans-identified men, commonly referred to as “trans women.” As reported by The Southport Lead, the court heard that Rigby described the “oppression” of “trans women,” but had had no prior interaction with anyone affiliated with the schools he targeted. The only link connecting the schools was the fact that they were exclusively for females. Reporter Jamie Lopez was present for Rigby’s hearings and reported the contents of the hoax letters he sent to the schools as they were read out by Prosecutor Iain Criddle.

Female-only spaces have long been a thorn in the side of trans activists.

And in the U.K., the nation's Supreme Court ruled that 'trans women' are actually men and are not entitled to have access to such spaces.

"Trans women" are men who hate women pic.twitter.com/nyFjk9EVHN — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) June 4, 2026

The misogyny among 'trans women' is off the charts. That's why they call women who simply tell them 'no' TERFs and threaten to beat and kill women who don't accept them.

Some are objecting to Rigby's lenient sentence.

Please consider filling this in. Details in follow up post.https://t.co/i8jzgAHcRe — Emily Wilding Davison🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) June 4, 2026

✍️I have filled in an Unduly Lenient Sentence form for this case



Sustained threats of significant violence & murder of women & girls in the name of political ideology is terr0rism afaic



28 months is not nearly enough for this dangerous man. Unlikely he'll even serve it in full https://t.co/u0SMuvQTtp pic.twitter.com/Rbp5mdmJrz — Emily Wilding Davison🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Wommando) June 4, 2026

Good. These were not 'hoax' threats. These were threats, targeting women and girls, simply because they excluded men from their premises.

Only the worst of men view anyone interfering with their fetish as “oppression”. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) June 4, 2026

The absolute worst.

EVERY news outlet in the UK left out why this guy was threatening to murder little girls in their articles about him.



They made it seem like he was an incel who wanted to kill girls for no reason.



Meanwhile it was because he was trooning out and hated females, as all troons do. https://t.co/oyoLEQ1K34 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) June 4, 2026

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Funny how the media run cover for violent trans activists.

“I am on my way to the school with a revolver and a machete and I’m going to shoot and stab all of your girls. You TERFs are going to learn to stop mocking, deadnaming and misgendering transwomen like me. If anyone attempts to stop me, they will be shot” https://t.co/bAa3LOYFbQ — teresa smith (@treesey) June 4, 2026

That's horrifying, and deserves a longer sentence.

For far too long, the Left has embraced the trans activist crowd by sacrificing the safety, security, and equal rights of women. This is why things like calling women dehumanizing things 'neighbors with a uterus' or removing feminized language from government bills in favor of 'gestating parent' or 'inseminated person' must be stopped. It tells the trans activist crowd that women are not entitled to equal rights because they're not real people. It's dangerous and will turn deadly if we don't take it seriously.

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