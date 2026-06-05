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A British Trans Activist Was Just Jailed After Making Horrific Threats Against Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 9:30 AM
A British Trans Activist Was Just Jailed After Making Horrific Threats Against Women
AP Photo/Marc Levy

Darren Rigby, a trans activist in the U.K., has just been jailed after he was convicted of threatening to 'slaughter' women and girls at three schools. Why?

Rigby, a 'trans-identifying male,' wanted to get revenge for the 'oppression of trans women.' Despite targeting all-girls schools in a series of messages that threatened to 'shoot and stab' the students, Rigby was only sentenced to 28 months.

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Here's more (emphasis added):

Darren Rigby, 21, specifically targeted all-girls schools when he sent a series of messages threatening to “shoot and stab all of your girls,” and referred to the students using the slur “TERFs,” a derogatory acronym which stands for “trans exclusionary radical feminist.”

Rigby was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on June 1 after he admitted to making threats to three girls’ schools across Merseyside over the space of a week in January. In each case, Rigby contacted school officials via email and threatened to murder students in retaliation for the plight of trans-identified men, commonly referred to as “trans women.”

As reported by The Southport Lead, the court heard that Rigby described the “oppression” of “trans women,” but had had no prior interaction with anyone affiliated with the schools he targeted. The only link connecting the schools was the fact that they were exclusively for females. Reporter Jamie Lopez was present for Rigby’s hearings and reported the contents of the hoax letters he sent to the schools as they were read out by Prosecutor Iain Criddle.

Female-only spaces have long been a thorn in the side of trans activists.

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CRIME TERRORISM TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM

And in the U.K., the nation's Supreme Court ruled that 'trans women' are actually men and are not entitled to have access to such spaces.

The misogyny among 'trans women' is off the charts. That's why they call women who simply tell them 'no' TERFs and threaten to beat and kill women who don't accept them.

Some are objecting to Rigby's lenient sentence.

Good. These were not 'hoax' threats. These were threats, targeting women and girls, simply because they excluded men from their premises.

The absolute worst.

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Funny how the media run cover for violent trans activists.

That's horrifying, and deserves a longer sentence.

For far too long, the Left has embraced the trans activist crowd by sacrificing the safety, security, and equal rights of women. This is why things like calling women dehumanizing things 'neighbors with a uterus' or removing feminized language from government bills in favor of 'gestating parent' or 'inseminated person' must be stopped. It tells the trans activist crowd that women are not entitled to equal rights because they're not real people. It's dangerous and will turn deadly if we don't take it seriously.

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