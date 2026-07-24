A President Who Chose a Higher Standard Than the Law Required

For years, Washington has talked a good game on ethics. Politicians of both parties promise to clean up the "swamp," to end conflicts of interest, to hold themselves to the same standards they demand of everyone else. Then they go back to their offices and do exactly what they always did.

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The ethics provisions negotiated into the Clarity Act have the potential to break that cycle. And supporters of good governance—real good governance, not the performative kind—should recognize this bill for what it is: a genuine, voluntary act of self-restraint by a sitting president.

No president in American history has voluntarily signed self-imposed limits into law like President Trump has shown willingness toward here. Not as a concession forced by a special counsel. Not as a settlement after a scandal broke. As a proactive choice, negotiated in the open, written into statute, and applied to the very office he holds. That is not a small thing. It is, in fact, close to unprecedented.

Critics will say this proves nothing—that any president can claim credit for rules that sound good on paper. But the test of an ethics reform isn't whether it sounds good. It's whether the people who could have avoided it chose to accept it anyway. By that test, this bill passes cleanly.

Consider the contrast. Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) spent years profiting from stock trades timed suspiciously well against the legislative calendar, and just as many years blocking a congressional stock trading ban that would have applied to her own portfolio. She had the power to act. She had the votes to act. She chose not to. Meanwhile, President Trump—with no court order, no independent counsel, and no political necessity forcing his hand—signed limitations on himself that Pelosi wouldn't dream of applying to her own bottom line. If you want to know who actually believes in accountability, that comparison tells you everything.

This is also proof that clean government and pro-innovation policy are not opposites. Washington has spent a generation pretending you have to choose: either you regulate with a light touch and tolerate a little grift, or you clamp down on ethics and strangle growth. The Clarity Act rejects that false choice. It sets clear rules for an emerging industry while simultaneously raising the ethical bar on the people writing those rules. You can have both. This bill proves it.

Republicans should not be shy about this achievement, and they should not let Democrats rewrite the history of how we got here. Democrats had years—years—to clean up their own trading scandals, from the STOCK Act's toothless enforcement to the repeated failure of trading-ban bills that died quietly in committee. They refused. President Trump didn't wait to be forced into reform by headlines or hearings. He acted first.

That is the real headline here: actions, not talk. Any politician can go on television and promise to hold themselves accountable. Fewer will actually write that accountability into law, especially when the law applies the same standard to everyone, including the very top. This bill does. Republicans aren't afraid of that standard—they wrote it.

History does not usually remember the politicians who did the bare minimum required of them. It remembers the ones who did more than the law demanded, at a moment when they didn't have to. That is what happened with the ethics provisions in the CLARITY Act. Years from now, when the debates over crypto regulation and market structure have faded into footnotes, this may be the detail people remember: a president who looked at the rules being written for everyone else and decided to write himself into them too.

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That's not spin. That's the record. And for anyone who claims to care about government ethics rather than just the politics of accusing the other side of lacking it, that record should be a clear and welcome victory.

John Czwartacki is Co-founder and Principal at Public Policy Solutions.

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