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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's Presidential Platform Will Be Nothing but Attacks on the Rich

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 02, 2026 2:30 PM
Gavin Newsom's Presidential Platform Will Be Nothing but Attacks on the Rich
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Fresh off of proposing a national economic 'reset' and wealth tax, outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom is laying out more of his 2028 campaign platform, and it's going to be rich on taxing the wealthy. Newsom is now proposing a ban on the 'ban, borrow, die' strategy to target the 'uber-rich.'

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A tax strategy known informally as "buy, borrow, die" is the latest flashpoint in the debate over wealth inequality after California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week called on lawmakers to eliminate what he describes as a loophole for the ultra-rich.

The strategy gets its name from what boils down to a three-step approach to lowering taxes. First, wealthy investors buy appreciating assets like stocks, real estate or art. Next, they use the assets as collateral to borrow money to fund their lifestyles, thereby avoiding any sales that would trigger income taxes. Finally, when the owner dies, those assets are passed on to heirs on a "stepped-up tax basis." 

Because loan proceeds aren't considered taxable income, a borrower can use the debt without triggering capital gains taxes.

Death provides another tax benefit — known as "step-up in tax basis" — because heirs generally inherit those assets at their market value at the time of the owner's death. That wipes out capital gains taxes on any increase in the value of the assets over the owner's lifetime.

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2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM TAXES

Not only has Newsom driven the wealthy out of California, but he also wants to drive them out of America. Who will the Democrats tax when he does that?

That's right: the rest of us.

He's so corrupt.

He also put a 100 percent tax, which is unconstitutional, on payouts from President Trump's weaponization fund.

"California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week urged Congress to eliminate the 'buy, borrow, die' loophole, in which wealthy investors buy appreciating assets, borrow against them to fund lifestyles without triggering capital gains taxes, then pass assets to heirs at stepped-up basis, erasing tax liability on lifetime gains. Newsom wrote: 'The wealthy have their own private tax code full of loopholes and exemptions that most people have never heard of, and they're counting on politicians in Washington to maintain it and keep quiet'," the post reads.

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And in America. They'll leave.

This isn't his dyslexia. He knows what he's saying, and he'll absolutely tax loans from others.

They hate the wealthy, unless it's them.

He is a scoundrel.

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With socialists taking over the Democratic Party, the war on the rich is just getting started. And remember, someone is always richer than someone else. The Democrats will come to after you and your income after they tax the wealthy out of oblivion.

Voters need to remember that in November. Democrats will tax everything they can.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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