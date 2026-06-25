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Tipsheet

John Fetterman Is the Only Democrat Calling Out the Commies Who Swept New York's Congressional Races

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 8:00 AM
John Fetterman Is the Only Democrat Calling Out the Commies Who Swept New York's Congressional Races
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

After a sweeping Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) win in New York's Congressional primaries, there's one Democrat who is unabashedly calling out the commies, and that's Senator John Fetterman. A refreshing breath of air in an increasingly insane Democratic Party.

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Fetterman is calling out the communists and asking why no one else in his party is bothering to do so.

The other Democrats are either afraid of the DSA, which is understandable after all. A crowd of white socialists chanted 'You're next!' about Hakeem Jeffries during the primary watch parties earlier this week.

Bingo. Lots of people are wondering when Fetterman will jump ship.

He's a reliable blue vote on most issues, but Democrats are going to torpedo his political career over his common sense stances.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN SENATE

A fair and very valid point.

We all know why.

That would be hilarious, and perfectly on-brand for 2026 politics.

Fetterman is a man of integrity and honesty, a rare find in politics these days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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