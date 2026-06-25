John Fetterman Is the Only Democrat Calling Out the Commies Who Swept New York's Congressional Races

After a sweeping Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) win in New York's Congressional primaries, there's one Democrat who is unabashedly calling out the commies, and that's Senator John Fetterman. A refreshing breath of air in an increasingly insane Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Fetterman is calling out the communists and asking why no one else in his party is bothering to do so.

Anti-Israel.



Anti-America.



Anti-Western Civilization.



Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists? pic.twitter.com/nKE3Yprp10 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 24, 2026

The other Democrats are either afraid of the DSA, which is understandable after all. A crowd of white socialists chanted 'You're next!' about Hakeem Jeffries during the primary watch parties earlier this week.

Because the rest of your fellow Dems are a mix of closet commies and cowards. You’re the only one who seems to have a problem with it. At what point are you no longer aligning with them when all of them are rolling out the red carpet for anti-western communism? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 25, 2026

Bingo. Lots of people are wondering when Fetterman will jump ship.

Please come over to our side, you belong here — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 25, 2026

He's a reliable blue vote on most issues, but Democrats are going to torpedo his political career over his common sense stances.

you can say stuff like this, but if you don't vote like it, your words mean nothing. start by supporting the SAVE Act, so candidates like this don't get elected or even win primaries in the first place. — PatternRecognitionEnthusiast (@HI54KU) June 25, 2026

A fair and very valid point.

We all know why.

It’s gonna be super funny when Rs drop to 49 seats in November then talk Fetterman into switching parties and retain the majority https://t.co/oJ3csrxa0t — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) June 24, 2026

That would be hilarious, and perfectly on-brand for 2026 politics.

Because you have integrity, @SenFettermanPA, and too many others in your party do not, including its leadership.



Thank you for your integrity. https://t.co/YGjxMFdo5E — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 24, 2026

Fetterman is a man of integrity and honesty, a rare find in politics these days.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.