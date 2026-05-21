We're Not Surprised Zohran Mamdani Is Skipping This NYC Parade

When it comes to antisemitism, don't look at what Zohran Mamdani says; look at what he does. Sure, he can issue a statement on X when Leftists paint swastikas on buildings in Queens or raise an Israeli flag with that Nazi symbol over NYU, but those are irrelevant.

Advertisement

Mamdani vetoed legislation to combat antisemitism in the Big Apple, and one of his first acts in office was to undo the pro-Israel policies of the Eric Adams administration. He doesn't like Israel, or the Jews, and he's married to a woman who celebrated the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

So it's not surprising that Mamdani is skipping the city's Israel Day Parade.

Zohran Mamdani just became the first NYC mayor in 61 years to skip the Israel Day Parade.



Every mayor since 1964 showed up.



Mamdani won’t stand with Jewish New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/4m6SZSeFwE — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) May 20, 2026

New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and the mayor despises them.

There's also a planned protest outside Gracie Mansion. We'll see how that goes.

May 26th. 7 PM. Outside Gracie Mansion. pic.twitter.com/CZoqMNrzCY — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) May 20, 2026

We'll see how tolerant he is of that free expression of speech.

At least he is not a total hypocrite. How many ways can he say he is no friend of Israel and Jewish New Yorkers? — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) May 20, 2026

That's true. He's not a hypocrite. He's just an antisemite.

You can possibly be surprised or even annoyed at this. It was to be expected. He's an antisemitic, America-hating, rich kid from another country.



He checks all the boxes of who we don't want or need in this country. — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) May 20, 2026

No one is surprised.

Mamdani is the first NYC mayor in 61 years to skip the Israel Day Parade.



If that doesn’t tell you everything about him, I don’t know what does. https://t.co/RsQPNVhR2q — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 21, 2026

We've seen exactly who Mamdani is.

I hold a pretty unpopular opinion and I’m about as hard-core, right-wing, radical Zionist as they come.



I don’t like seeing parades for any country other than America while I’m on American soil.



What bothers me about Mamadani is that he’d happily show up for parades of any… https://t.co/ZurmJGZYSD — Anama 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🦅 (@AnamaMOSS) May 21, 2026

"What bothers me about Mamadani is that he’d happily show up for parades of any nation even ones that don’t exist, like a bAlesTiNan parade while actively boycotting Israel. That’s exactly why I believe Israel should proudly hold its own parade and march with confidence in a city full of jihadists," the user wrote.

Exactly this.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.