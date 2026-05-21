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Tipsheet

We're Not Surprised Zohran Mamdani Is Skipping This NYC Parade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 12:00 PM
We're Not Surprised Zohran Mamdani Is Skipping This NYC Parade
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

When it comes to antisemitism, don't look at what Zohran Mamdani says; look at what he does. Sure, he can issue a statement on X when Leftists paint swastikas on buildings in Queens or raise an Israeli flag with that Nazi symbol over NYU, but those are irrelevant.

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Mamdani vetoed legislation to combat antisemitism in the Big Apple, and one of his first acts in office was to undo the pro-Israel policies of the Eric Adams administration. He doesn't like Israel, or the Jews, and he's married to a woman who celebrated the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks.

So it's not surprising that Mamdani is skipping the city's Israel Day Parade.

New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and the mayor despises them.

There's also a planned protest outside Gracie Mansion. We'll see how that goes.

We'll see how tolerant he is of that free expression of speech.

That's true. He's not a hypocrite. He's just an antisemite.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

No one is surprised.

We've seen exactly who Mamdani is.

"What bothers me about Mamadani is that he’d happily show up for parades of any nation even ones that don’t exist, like a bAlesTiNan parade while actively boycotting Israel. That’s exactly why I believe Israel should proudly hold its own parade and march with confidence in a city full of jihadists," the user wrote.

Exactly this.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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