Francesca Hong Thinks Socialism Is the Freest Form of Government

While Francesca Hong tries to moderate her positions and distance herself from the official platform of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), in last night's debate, she lied about her tax plans, saying she'd only raise taxes by about one percent, when the reality is she'd raise them by more than 10 percent. She also lied about abolishing the Senate and defunding the police.

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And now she's lying about socialism itself, saying Democratic Socialism is freedom.

Francesca Hong: “I think Democratic Socialism is actually more about freedom than any other form of government. The scariness that surrounds the word really comes from the people who want to maintain the status quo. That is an S-word we should be afraid of” pic.twitter.com/v1tGFHqPBs — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 27, 2026

"The word socialism has become politicized and the connection to it is about the people who have harmed others through socialism as opposed to talking about what it is, which is a government that provides the essential public goods and services to help people live the lives that they want to live," Hong said.

"I think Democratic Socialism is actually more about freedom than any other form of government. The scariness that surrounds the word really comes from the people who want to maintain the status quo. That is an S-word we should be afraid of," she continued. "Because it's been these types of systems and the people who uphold these systems who have led us here. So a new playbook with some new plays and new players, I think, is very sensible. Another s-word I would like more associated with the word democratic socialist."

So what about the freedom of black families in Milwaukee to put their children in private schools? Hong doesn't support that, and would end the government voucher program. That's just one way she opposes freedom.

The history of socialism is full of evidence that it is the opposite of freedom. The movement jails its opponents or murders them en masse. It enacts speech laws and fascist police forces that uphold and enforce the socialists' principles.

Correct.

Then she doesn't understand Socialism. It's a precursor to Communism. Karl Marx saw socialism as a stage before communism; one would lead to the next. It's in his Communist Manifesto. — TJ - Proud American Patriot (@1ShieldDefense) July 27, 2026

The DSA said full-blown communism is the goal, and Hong supports the DSA platform.

Francesca Hong: “I think Democratic Socialism is about freedom”



Did they ask the businesses and residents of Willy St if they wanted to be apart of this commie LARP?



No, bc they were forced by Madison DSA red shirts! https://t.co/Dpzg6OKfTY pic.twitter.com/w21RuJ5DV2 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Opinions (@jsonlinemkebs) July 27, 2026

So much freedom.

Sure, freedom from the Senate, Presidency, police, prisons, and Supreme Court - all of which they want to abolish. Freedom from the Constitution, which they want to redraw.



And ask yourself this. Without the checks and balances created by the Founders with great care, how much… https://t.co/9b3fSebO16 — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) July 27, 2026

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"And ask yourself this. Without the checks and balances created by the Founders with great care, how much freedom would there end up being? DSA envisions a super singular Congressional body unbound by checks and balances that appoints the president. This is not hyperbole. It’s on their website, and Hong is a card carrying member," the post reads. "It will take two months for it to become a totalitarian, oligarchic and elite body like the old Soviet Politburo, unburdened by checks and balances… two months before it starts destroying people’s freedoms with speech codes and by seizing their paychecks and private property."

That's the endgame.

It's not about freedom. Hong is lying. And Wisconsin needs to reject.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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