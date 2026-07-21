A DSA Leader Just Gave the Most Baffling Definition of Socialism Yet

Ask a Democratic Socialists of America leader to defend an economic system built to seize the means of production, and you might expect an answer about class, capital, or the state. Instead, in one viral interview, we got a definition of socialism that sounds suspiciously like socialism is just hanging out with friends and making sure some millionaire stranger doesn't come along and take your stuff.

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A street interview making the rounds online shows independent journalist Nate Friedman asking a local Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) leader for a 30 second elevator pitch on why socialism is better than capitalism. What came back wasn't an answer so much as a confession of ignorance, a definition so thin it barely qualified as an economic philosophy at all. And yet, thin as it was, it captured something real: the rhetorical instinct, and the appeal, that's currently pulling a generation of young Americans toward a word most of them can't actually define.

Ah yes being a socialist is just having friends now https://t.co/iK6SEHB5Y0 — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) July 20, 2026

"If you can look into the camera and give a 30 second elevator pitch on why socialism is better than capitalism." Friedman said.

"Community, are you tired of sitting alone and being by yourself and having no one to talk to? Being a socialist is all about community, it's about literally sitting down and having coffee with random strangers and talking to them, talking about the game," the socialist said. "Hell, I have hugged more strangers in this past summer because of the Knicks game, because of the World Cup, because socialism works."

"It's the watch parties that Zohran hosts, it's about the parties that we allow, we don't have cops hogging every single site and saying, oh, you can't be here because there's too many people. Instead of allowing people just being in their nature, a natural element of talking to each other, to bond over things we love and share," he continued. "So that's what socialism is, it ain't a scary word, it ain't me taking your house, it's about me making sure your house remains in your hands and some millionaire doesn't take it from you."

The description paints a stark picture equal parts ignorant and, in its own way, powerful. This "elevator pitch" may well be exactly what has swayed thousands of Americans inside the Democratic Party to back DSA-endorsed candidates. It is the kind of pitch that quietly writes off support for Hamas, hatred of the successful, and the hundreds of millions of deaths that collectivist economies have produced across the last century, as unfortunate footnotes to an ideology that, at its core, just wants to bring young people together.

Or, more realistically, this is simply how political movements need to reach the young: not through argument and rhetoric alone, but through community, delivered alongside the social activities young people already want to show up for amid rising rates of loneliness.

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And yet, that may be the most dangerous part of all of this, not that a DSA organizer failed to define socialism correctly, but that he didn't need to. Nobody is signing up because they read Marx, studied Mao, or arrived at some new insight about economics. They're signing up because someone made collectivism feel like belonging, belonging to a movement that promises to remake the world for the better, with a kind of utopian energy that neither the Democratic establishment nor the Republican Party has managed to offer, and that a movement led by figures like Zohran Mamdani currently offers in spades.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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