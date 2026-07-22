Let's Put Democratic Socialism to the Test

Every major economic idea deserves more than campaign speeches and cable news debates. It deserves to be tested.

Before anyone rushes to point to Scandinavia, Venezuela, Cuba, or any other country to argue whether socialism has succeeded or failed, I'd like to propose a different kind of test.

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To the Democratic Socialists of America and those who believe this economic model is the future, I have a sincere proposal: Take your principle seriously enough to apply it consistently.

A central idea behind democratic socialism is that when a small number of people receive large economic rewards in the millions, they should be redirected to the people whose labor also made that success possible.

If that's true, let's test the principle where income inequality is among the greatest, where many of its strongest supporters already have significant cultural influence, and where the public can easily see the results.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has put democratic socialism back in the national spotlight. But he's proposing the wrong test. Landlords, grocery store operators, manufacturers, and mom-and-pop retailers shouldn't be the first proving ground. Instead, why not begin with Hollywood, Broadway, television, and even the New York mayor's office?

Why start there? Because these industries already possess everything democratic socialists say makes redistribution necessary: extraordinary income inequality, enormous wealth concentrated in a handful of individuals, and thousands of hard-working people whose contributions are essential but whose compensation pales in comparison to those at the top.

Just as importantly, these industries have long been among the most outspoken advocates for progressive economic policies. If anyone has both the opportunity and the conviction to demonstrate that this model works, it is those who have championed it most.

Unlike private businesses that may not share these convictions, many of these industries have openly championed progressive economic policies for decades. Their awards ceremonies, public statements, and corporate commitments regularly call for greater economic equality and social justice. That gives them a unique opportunity to demonstrate these ideas voluntarily rather than through government mandate. If the model succeeds where support is already strongest, it will become far easier to persuade the rest of the country to embrace it.

A handful of actors, producers, entertainers, and executives earn millions, sometimes tens of millions, yet camera operators, grips, makeup artists, wardrobe crews, stagehands, musicians, custodians, office assistants, ushers, and countless others earn only a fraction.

If democratic socialism is the better model, these sectors should become its showcase. They should champion Mamdani's ideas and demonstrate how they work in practice.

I am not suggesting stars should stop making excellent livings. But if extraordinary compensation should be redistributed for the good of everyone, let’s practice what we preach. Why not cap the highest salaries and redirect more compensation throughout the organization?

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Prove your point that companies become stronger, workers become more secure, and excellence is not diminished when the rewards at the top are shared more broadly.

If the principle works there, America will notice. Hollywood becomes more profitable. Broadway produces even better shows. The mayor's office delivers better government. Television attracts even greater investment.

Surely if these influential industries voluntarily embraced these principles, the rest of the country might do the same.

I do have to ask why no one has thought of this before.

Is it because extraordinary talent creates extraordinary value? Is it because incentives matter? Is it because investment follows opportunity, and people who generate exceptional value are free to take that value somewhere else?

Those are the very questions New York City should answer before asking businesses across every industry to reorganize around this philosophy.

So here is my challenge. Don't begin with Wall Street. Don't begin with grocery stores. Don't begin with manufacturers or family-owned businesses. Begin in your own backyard.

Lead by example in Hollywood. Set the stage on Broadway. Show us how it’s done in the mayor's office. Build the compensation models you believe create the fairest and most prosperous organizations. Show the hard-working people of America that your principles produce better businesses, stronger industries, happier workers, and lasting prosperity.

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If the idea works, America won't need to be convinced. It will want to follow.

Business leader Peter Demos is host of the 'Uncommon Sense in Current Times" podcast and author of "Bold Not Belligerent." Once an outspoken critic of Christianity, he now owns a successful restaurant chain where faith actively shapes his leadership, culture and decision-making. Drawing on his own transformation, he equips Christians to engage a broken culture with truth, conviction and grace. Learn more at PeterDemos.org.

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