A Quick Bible Study Vol. 330: What Jesus Says About Death

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Thanks for spending part of your Sunday reading about the Word of God, and an extra welcome to newcomers. Note that this is a “no-intimidation” Bible study. Even if you have no faith, you might enjoy reading it. Please email me if that applies to you.

This week we continue discussing death according to the New Testament, specifically Jesus from the Gospels. Last Sunday, we explored death with verses from the Old Testament/Hebrew Bible. (And thanks to all my loyal readers, the study appeared on Townhall’s “most-read” list most of the day.)

But, before we move ahead, let’s review a key point about death in the Old Testament to provide some foundational context.

God created the first human from dust, and into the ground we shall return, while our immortal spirit returns to the Creator. (See Genesis 2:7 and Ecclesiastes 12:7).

The New Testament’s view of death is more hopeful because of Jesus, who has the power to overcome death and offers the promise of eternal life. (Notice that I wrote “has the power” because HE LIVES.)

Through faith in Jesus, our existence continues beyond the funeral. Of course, death brings great pain to loved ones left behind, but for believers, the gift of a resurrected body with Jesus forever and ever means death need never be feared. Our time on earth is a blink compared to what awaits us in our eternal home.

Throughout the Gospels, Jesus repeats the message of the following teaching in different ways. Nonetheless, this setting, recorded only in the Gospel of John, is the most personal and powerful. Jesus speaks with Martha, the sister of Lazarus, before He raises Lazarus from the dead. Of course, she does not know that is going to happen, since her brother has been entombed for four days. The passage reads:

“When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went out to meet Him, but Mary stayed at home. ‘Lord,’ Martha said to Jesus, ‘if you had been here, my brother would not have died. But I know that even now God will give you whatever you ask.’ Jesus said to her, ‘Your brother will rise again.’ Martha answered, ‘I know he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.’ Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?’” (John 11:20-26).

I ask, “Do YOU believe this?” I sure do, and the older I get, the more I appreciate that promise. In the Old Testament, Ecclesiastes 12:7 says that “the spirit returns to God who gave it.” However, Jesus elaborates, saying that even though we die, we will live with Him. Because He was resurrected, we will also, if we believe in Him. That is hope through faith. The difference is not just that our spirit returns to God, but that we “will live” and never die, a huge leap from the Old Testament.

By raising Lazarus after four days, Jesus shows He is God, because only God holds the power of life and death. But Jesus—fully human and fully divine—triumphs over death, as He did on Resurrection Sunday. By raising Lazarus, Jesus demonstrates His power over death before the crowd gathered at Lazarus’ tomb. That is also a key reason the Jewish leaders wanted Jesus dead; too many of their people were becoming followers of Jesus after He raised Lazarus. In fact, those who witnessed Lazarus walk out of the tomb were among the crowd who followed Him into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. (See Vol. 52 for more details.)

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Note that in the New Testament, there are two other occasions when Jesus raises people from the dead (Luke 7:11-17) and (Mark 5:21-41), but Lazarus was the most dramatic and consequential.

The next study verse, one of Jesus’s most famous, explains why God granted Him the power to overcome death:

“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

Those 24 words pack a faith punch right between our eyes. Jesus tells us that God’s love is so great that He sacrificed His only Son for us, sinful human beings. And all we must do is believe in Him. If we do, we will never die and will be with Him forever in our eternal home.

It sounds simple. Through Jesus, we will have a new life beyond the grave; joining with God in eternity is beyond our capacity to imagine. There are detractors who think that is a bunch of bunk, and I bet we all know plenty of them.

Let’s skip ahead to the crucifixion scene. Jesus hangs on the cross between two thieves as a remarkable conversation unfolds. Jesus grants eternal life to the repentant thief, proving it is never too late to accept Him and reap the rewards of heaven if one TRULY believes. The passage reads:

“One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: ‘Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!’ But the other criminal rebuked him. ‘Don’t you fear God,’ he said, ‘since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.’

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“Then he said, ‘Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.’ Jesus answered him, ‘Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise’” (Luke 23:39-43).

What are we supposed to learn from this significant conversation?

The unrepentant thief only cares about being physically rescued. He refuses to recognize his own guilt and joins the crowd mocking Jesus.

Conversely, the repentant thief knows that he and the other thief are under God’s judgment and deserve their punishment. Even though Jesus is hanging on a cross between two criminals, the repentant thief knows who Jesus is and believes that Jesus’s kingdom exists beyond death. Thus, he asks to be remembered when Jesus comes into his kingdom. Showing mercy, Jesus will take him to “paradise,” a reward for the thief’s great faith and repentance of sin.

It is hard to wrap our arms around a criminal having a come-to-Jesus moment at the point of death. But we are shown that God’s mercy can be granted to anyone who truly believes in Him.

Today’s passages demonstrate different aspects of Jesus’s teaching concerning death. Know that death is not death; it is a transition to be with Jesus in paradise. Is your belief in Jesus as strong and true as the repentant thief? Strong enough to earn you a place in paradise with Him? Are you ready today? Pray about that.

Next week, we conclude this death series with the rest of the New Testament, which, of course, means a heavy dose of Paul, my favorite writer. Here is a famous preview:

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“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 6:23). Amen to that!

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our six-month exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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