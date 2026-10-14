We Are Panhandle Strong

Anyone who knows me knows I don't need much of an excuse to sing the Florida Panhandle's praises. We have the most beautiful beaches in America, the Blue Angels, a history few places can rival, and some of the finest people you'll meet anywhere. From Pensacola to Panama City, I love everything about this corner of Florida. Well, almost everything. I could certainly do without hurricane season.

Advertisement

And Hurricane Isaias was quite the reminder.

With forecasts putting Pensacola in the hurricane's path, I spent Thursday helping my mother board up her house. There's something unsettling about riding out a hurricane behind storm shutters. The house is dark even in the middle of the day, and when the wind starts howling against them, you're left wondering what on earth is happening outside.

By 6 PM Friday, we'd lost power. Pensacola avoided a direct hit, but still took some of the storm's worst winds. As cell service returned, photos from friends finally showed me what we hadn't been able to see: homes destroyed on Pensacola Beach, trees down across roads and on just about everything else, and damage stretching well beyond Escambia County.

Nearly half a million customers across the Panhandle lost electricity. Water outages created additional problems, and tragically, the storm also claimed lives.

I've seen this region endure more than its share of difficult days. Hurricane Michael devastated Panama City in 2018, and two years later, I was here for Sally. But not every tragedy we've faced has come with a hurricane warning.

Military service runs deep in Northwest Florida, just as it does in my own family. So when an Islamic terrorist murdered three American sailors at NAS Pensacola in December 2019, the entire community felt that loss. I still remember how Pensacola mourned alongside their families and rallied around them.

So if there's one thing I've learned through hurricanes and tragedies alike, it's that we're awfully good at taking care of our own.

I saw it again during Isaias. Before the storm, neighbors lent ladders and helped one another prepare. Afterward, those fortunate enough to have generators opened their homes to people who needed a shower or somewhere to charge their phones. My mother and I were on the receiving end of that kindness, too. Shoutout to Jeannine, Steve, and Jay!

I've long appreciated that Florida would rather overprepare for a hurricane than scramble once one arrives. Isaias was no exception, and I can't imagine how much worse the damage might have been without those preparations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott deserve recognition for their efforts before and after the hurricane, as do Congressman Jimmy Patronis, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, and local state Reps. Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade.

The help hasn't stopped there. Byron Donalds has been right here with them, already showing the kind of hands-on leadership I expect from our next governor.

His running mate, Brian Avila, stepped away from the campaign trail to serve with the National Guard. Photos of Guardsmen rescuing Floridians from dangerous conditions have been among the most remarkable images to emerge from Isaias.

Advertisement

State Reps. Juan Carlos Porras and Omar Blanco, too, came all the way from Miami to lend a hand. I'm grateful to them and to the other lawmakers who made the trip, including those whose contributions I may not even know about.

Our first responders, sheriffs, emergency managers, and especially the linemen working to restore electricity deserve our gratitude, too. Many utility crews have traveled from outside Northwest Florida, putting in long hours repairing damaged lines and equipment. With so many families still waiting for power, I can't thank them enough.

It's been encouraging to see so many people show up for Northwest Florida. But I could have done without David Jolly turning our emergency operations center into a shameless campaign photo op.

The Democrat running for governor walked in wearing campaign merchandise and, from what I saw, left without much to show for the visit. With families dealing with the aftermath of a hurricane, I found the whole thing pretty insulting.

Because there's still plenty of work ahead. Homes need repairing, electricity needs restoring, and communities across the Panhandle have a long road to recovery. But I hope the rest of America remembers more than the photographs of destruction Isaias left behind.

I hope they remember the National Guardsmen saving lives, the linemen restoring electricity, the neighbors opening their doors, and the selfless elected officials who came from across Florida to help our communities.

Advertisement

And once we've had a chance to recover, come see this place for yourself. Spend a weekend in Pensacola, visit Destin, or make the trip to Panama City. Enjoy our beaches, support our local businesses, and meet the people who make Northwest Florida special. Heck, send me a DM. I'll happily send you a few recommendations. And if you'd like to help with recovery efforts in the meantime, you can find ways to do so here.

I've loved Pensacola for years, and I intend to call it home for the rest of my life. Hurricanes certainly aren't going to change that.

We are Panhandle strong. And we always will be.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.