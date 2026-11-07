My Mission to Rebuild What the Islamic Republic Has Destroyed

As the founder and president of NewPersia.org, I come to Israel for my fifth visit in three years with a clear mission: to restore what the Islamic Republic regime has destroyed, to rebuild the friendship between the Iranian and Israeli people, and to help create a future founded on truth, dignity, mutual respect, and peace. In Israel, I am not only physically closer to Iran, the country of my birth, since I fled in 2010, but I also feel a similar culture that makes me feel at home. While Iran is the country of my birth, Israel is my spiritual home.

Advertisement

I established NewPersia.org to give voice to persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the regime’s lies, and work to restore relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. The Islamic regime does not represent the heart, history, or true identity of the Iranian people. Our past includes friendship, protection, and respect for Jews dating back to King Cyrus. Before 1979, Israel and Iran enjoyed warm relations. The ayatollahs hijacked and destroyed all that. But I believe it will be restored once the Islamic regime falls.

I am not alone among Iranians who are committed to restoring that historic friendship, a bond that existed long before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. We will rebuild the cultural, historical, diplomatic, and human connections the regime has spent decades trying to erase. I bring a message of solidarity from countless Iranians who love Israel, admire its people, and stand with Israelis against the regime’s terrorism, hatred, and hostility all rooted in evil, extremist Islam.

One way to do this is through Root and Branch, which I co-founded with my friend and orthodox Jewish partner, Jonathan Feldstein. We are bringing Christians to harvest olives in Israel as a symbol of love and unity, and have the vision to establish a memorial that honors the lives and shared history of Israelis and Iranians who have suffered and been murdered at the hands of the Islamic Republic. This will stand as a lasting symbol of remembrance, reconciliation, and the restoration of our historic bond. I pray it will also be the cornerstone for Iranians to establish meaningful memorials that I have also seen in Israel, to learn from Israel, and to heal from five decades of suffering with which they have been afflicted.

In the spirit of that reconciliation, we will strengthen the growing unity between our peoples and turn our shared values, history, aspirations – and enemies — into a lasting partnership. This includes recovering, preserving, and telling the historical truth the Islamic regime has distorted, suppressed, and attempted to erase. We will educate fellow Iranians about the suffering, trauma, and challenges the Israeli people have endured, encouraging understanding, compassion, and solidarity through videos like this in Farsi, speaking directly to the Iranian people. We will hold the terrorist regime accountable for forcing the Iranian nation to repeat slogans such as “Death to Israel” for its own propaganda and political interests, using our country’s name, history, reputation, and resources to promote hatred and wage war against Israel and the West.

We also must expose and undermine the regime’s false narrative that Iranians are enemies of Israel. Many Iranians see Israel as a nation that has heard their cries after decades of oppression. They admire the Israeli people, its soldiers, and its leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom many regard as symbols of resistance against the regime. I seek to deliver a warm message of friendship, respect, and affection to the Israeli people from the kindhearted people of Iran, many of whom dream of visiting Israel and reconnecting with a nation they consider a historic friend. Visiting the Gaza border last month, I was privileged to meet and speak with high school students who were encouraged to hear that the Iranian people love Israel, and that we – Israelis and Iranians – share the common enemy of the Islamists.

Advertisement

We must also express our sincere sympathy and apologies to the Israeli people who have been targets of the terrorist ideology rooted in our birthplace. We recognize the suffering, fear, trauma, and loss that Israeli families and children have endured through years of terrorism, conflict, and hatred. My dear Israeli brothers and sisters: the Iranian people are not your enemies. Even when the regime attempts to turn the world against Israel by spreading antisemitism, hatred, and misinformation, we will not remain silent. We stand with Israel, defend their dignity, and speak the truth.

We honor the legacy of King Cyrus by supporting the Jewish people’s right to preserve their religious heritage and historical connection to Jerusalem. Cyrus did not merely permit the Jewish people to return and rebuild their Temple; he also provided financial support through the royal treasury. As recorded in Ezra 6:3-5, a memorandum of his decree, later reaffirmed under King Darius, specified that the Temple was to be rebuilt with royal funding, including construction expenses, and that the sacred vessels taken from Jerusalem were to be returned.

Cyrus’s legacy represents something extraordinary: a Persian king who recognized the importance of religious freedom, honored the Jewish people, and actively supported the restoration of their sacred heritage. We aspire to carry that model and spirit of friendship, generosity, and respect into our own generation. We honor, respect, and embrace the people of Israel and recognize the importance of their faith, heritage, and relationship with the God of Israel and the centrality of Jerusalem to all the Jewish people. Respect for one another’s history and spiritual identity is essential to genuine friendship.

Advertisement

When the Islamic regime falls, and Iran is free again, we will welcome Israelis to our homeland with open arms and the highest honor. We want Israelis and Jews in general to visit our cities, explore our historic sites, experience our hospitality, and rediscover the friendship that once connected our nations. We will serve kosher kebab, kotlet, and Ghormeh sabzi. Future generations of Iranians and Israelis should grow up knowing that they were never destined to be enemies.

We are not here to create another division. We are here to heal one imposed by the ayatollahs. We want to reclaim the legacy of Cyrus, replacing propaganda with truth, hatred with friendship, destruction with restoration, and fear with hope. What the Islamic regime has tried to destroy, we are determined to rebuild. What it has tried to divide, we are determined to unite.

Long live the friendship between the Iranian and Israeli people. May a free Iran and Israel become friends once again, not only for our generation, but for generations to come, just as in generations past.

Marziyeh (Marzi) Amirizadeh is an Iranian American author, public speaker, human rights advocate, and President of NewPersia.org. She has written two books, “Captive in Iran,” and “A Love Journey with God” which are available on www.marzisjourney.com. She is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death by hanging in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation in Evin prison- one of the most brutal prisons in the world.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.