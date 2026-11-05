History Has Spoken Again

I’ve shared the following quote on Townhall before, and I want to again because I think it is extremely relevant to America’s current situation, as witnessed by the midterm elections. It is from historian Sir Alexander Fraser Tytler, over 200 years ago. It’s not a pretty quote; it’s not optimistic or hopeful. It’s just… history:

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“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back into bondage.”

Contrary to what we seem to think, Americans are not intrinsically or constitutionally superior to other human beings who have walked on this planet. Our country had the extremely good fortune of being founded by brilliant men who tried to establish principles that would guide the nation into freedom, virtue, and prosperity. But Americans, suffering from the same faults and foibles all humans suffer from, have rejected those principles, and consequently we find ourselves near the end of Sir Tytler’s sequential progression noted above. No, it’s not pretty.

Eventually, all nations, peoples, and tribes weaken or disintegrate entirely. How many Babylonians do you work with? Any Assyrians living close by? Who was the last Girgashite you met? It happens. It appears to be inevitable. Someday, the question will be, “How many Americans do you know?”

Nations, if they don’t disappear, always morph into something else. Sometimes they keep the same name. Egypt is still Egypt, but without a pharaoh. China, Japan… occasionally (rarely) the geography keeps the same name; sometimes it changes. Don't be surprised if America eventually becomes North Mexico and Spanish becomes the official language, and the only one allowed. Mexico City will probably not be stupid enough to adopt “multiculturalism.” Or America might end up being “West Saudi Arabia” or “East China.” Who knows?

America has already changed into something unrecognizable from its founding years. Thomas Jefferson would not know this country if he were alive today. He’d see the Senate, House of Representatives, and November elections, but he wouldn't see the limited government and virtuous people that he and his compatriots tried to create.

Jefferson would see a presidency with a thousand times more power than he ever dreamed of having. And he wouldn’t be happy about it. But notice Tytler again: “From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence.” Dependence. That’s the trend of history, too.

So many people — and so many Americans today — want somebody to take care of them. They want dependence; they want slavery. They do not want freedom, because freedom means risk. Freedom involves accepting the consequences of one’s actions and taking responsibility for them. How many people in America do that today, and how many people in America want to do that? It's just easier to let somebody provide for you. And so, government steps in and eventually cowers, tyrannizes, and enslaves its people. And that's become America.

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Very few people in America want true freedom anymore. They want licentiousness, but they don't want freedom. Licentiousness is not freedom; indeed, it leads to bondage — “their passions forge their fetters” (Burke).

Our government does not encourage virtue today, and there is no freedom without virtue. “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom” (Benjamin Franklin). But that's not what government does. That's not what government wants to do. A virtuous people don’t need much government, and that’s not good for the power government and politicians crave. Or the dependency the weak and lazy demand — and vote for (the “candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury”). To encourage virtue and righteousness would be self-defeating for government and politicians, totally contrary to what they are and desire. That's why they don't do it. And the more government we have, and the more it grows, the less we're going to see virtue and righteousness taught and encouraged by the government schools.

As Jefferson said, history teaches that as government progresses, liberty recedes. As government continues to grow, liberty continues to decrease, and that is instrumental in nations collapsing because government does not encourage the kind of virtue, the kinds of qualities, that are demanded for a nation to succeed: “From bondage to spiritual faith; From spiritual faith to great courage; From courage to liberty.” Liberty is built upon, and can only be maintained, by spiritual faith and great courage. America has lost all of that, or at least a majority of her people have.

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I wrote an article on Townhall recently, “The Problem Is, Are There Enough of Us Left?” It appears that, as of November 2026, we have a decisive answer to that question.

Mr. Trump is fighting history. No nation, empire, or dynasty lasts forever; 200 years being the average, Sir Tytler said, and America is finally winding down. It’s turned its back on the God who was the foundation of its origin, rise, and strength, and no building can survive the destruction of its foundation. “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” (Psalms 11:3).

We can, and should, ask God for help and guidance. But we’ve booted him out of science, out of our schools, out of our government (for sure), and out of too many hearts. That leaves only humans to save us. How is that working out for us? Blind, foolish people...

My Substacks are a little unique. Not just current events, but history, our Founding Fathers, what America was meant to be, and Biblical exegesis. Check them out. “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com) Both free. Follow me on X: @thailandmkl. Read my western novels "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," and "Allie’s Dilemma," all available on Amazon.

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