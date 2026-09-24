Wouldn’t it be nice if we could learn the easy way?

Everybody knows Top Gun the movie, but maybe only half know that the Navy Fighter Weapons School was created during the Vietnam War. Naval leadership learned that if their pilots had enough combat-level experience before meeting the enemy, their performance and their survival rates could improve dramatically. Red Flag is the Air Force’s way of getting pilots used to fighting bad guys before real battle, as dogfights and attacks are made over the Nevada testing grounds. The more realistic the training and the more frequent the activity, the better the probable outcome in actual warfare.

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Much of the same can be said of life. Michael Jordan lost a lot with the Bulls before he and they became unstoppable powerhouses. One would like to learn things the easy way and not the hard way, but sometimes it seems that it is impossible. The only novel I ever read in French, Le Jeux Sont Fait (All Bets Are Placed) had Sartre’s characters failing to meet in their lifetimes, coming back to this world and once again failing to join up before death. His existential view saw events as immutable, unchangeable. Anyone who believes that God has given man free will cannot accept such an outlook on life. Yes, God runs the world, but He gives us choices; the alternative is that we are mindless automatons destined or doomed to a preordained outcome that is inert to our will, desires, and striving. The United States and even Europe do not have to become communist-Islamic hellholes. The US does not have to fall into the pit of socialism to be followed, like day follows night, by communism. We the People have the choice to avoid hell and have to fight our way back to a healthy Republic. It is my hope that we do so. Otherwise, the learning and return to normal will be long and painful.

One has to always recall that demonic dictators like Hitler, Mao, and Lenin/Stalin had some level of popular local support. It is rare for a dictator to show up one day, take control, and have zero public backing beyond those on his payroll. Baathist dictators like Saddam Hussein had large followings that helped them establish control, however unpopular they and others became during their years of brutal rule. The general trend of autocrats is to get elected and then, as with landing gear, pull up the means for the next election so as to retain power and stay in office. Democrats have tried this path via uncontrolled immigration of “future voters” and endless subterfuges of questionable voting machines, ballots appearing out of nowhere, and ballots not having proper signatures or arriving well after election day.

Before the United States and her citizens are two paths. One involves more or less the typical politics of the past few decades. The other is based on an evil brew of communism masking as socialism joined with Islam. Many Democrats and younger voters are into the latter offering. They think that the government seizing things and giving them free stuff is the way to go. They never put together the full picture of how printing more money means the dollar is worth less and that inflation (as with Biden, where it hit nine percent) will grow. They never understand that if you freeze rent, you are telling landlords to stop repairing their buildings. They don’t understand that when Islam says that something is forbidden, it’s not like Judaism with Sabbath desecration or Catholicism with abortion. The Muslims actually mean it. So women might just find themselves having to cover themselves from head to toe whether they want to or not. Dog owners may just find that their pets have to go for the benefit of “the community”. Forget about the local pub or liquor store. In Israel, unless a store is in or near an orthodox neighborhood, there is virtually no pushback on it being open on the Sabbath or serving non-kosher food. Pro-abortion Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi could meet with the Pope and claim full religious fidelity while supporting a position that has been anathema to the Church. In Islam, there are no two rules, except for those in charge. Someone who is gay might just learn about going down a building without the aid of an elevator. A Christian woman not dressed to Islamic standards may just be hounded out of a Muslim neighborhood under threat to her well-being.

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Now all of this could be avoided if Americans looked far enough down the road and decided that they don’t want Democrat economic, social, border, and international failure. Joe Biden and his handlers damaged the US via open borders, too much injected money, feckless COVID policies that included mandated vaccinations, and weakness on the world stage that encouraged both the Ukraine and Gaza wars. One can see daily stories from Europe where Muslim newcomers have recently swung elections in Sweden and Berlin. Do you want someone telling you what to wear? Do you want your town to go dry because the Muslim-dominated city council has revoked all liquor licenses as an offense against Sharia law? No, they would never do it all at once or initially. First, they start with a smile, and they pretend to be just like you and me. Then, as their numbers and confidence grow, they will put Sharia front and center. When your daughter comes home from third grade dressed as a schoolgirl in Riyadh, it will be too late. Can we avoid the 50-year pain cycle and just keep with the normal graft, double-dealing, lies, and self-serving that Washington has known for the past hundred years? Do we have to go through the double whammy of failed communist economic policies with Islamic strictures that will destroy the freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution? I am an optimist and am hopeful that Americans will see through the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and Muslim Brotherhood smokescreens. If Michigan Democrat candidate for Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, smiles any more broadly, his ears will pop off. But the smile stands over a brutal, unforgiving system that will mean Fido is gone and your next New Year’s bubbly toast is your last.

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We have so many examples of failed socialist/communist systems, including but not limited to Cuba, Venezuela, the USSR, and disastrous Islamic regions like Gaza, Afghanistan, and Iraq, that the DSA and Muslim candidates should be polling around five percent — but they are not. We are bored, and we want to try some new toys. People jumping up and down and pointing to the demise of Europe with uncontrolled immigration and failed states where commies took all the good for themselves are ignored. We want these young guys who say that they like Jews while they hope for the evaporation of 8.5 million of them in Israel. They like the guys who promise lots of free stuff without explaining that it will cost somebody.

There are moments when I realize that if I had passed by King George Street just 10 seconds earlier, instead of being injured in the suicide bombing, I would have heard a large explosion behind me and run like a wild beast home. America can avoid the hell of socialist economic destruction and Islamic social control. Let’s vote our way to freedom and prosperity as Donald Trump has put before the people. The US has always been different. Let her continue to be a beacon to the world about the dignity of man and the God-given unalienable rights that each American citizen enjoys. Communists and Islamists promise a better world while taking everything for themselves and leaving others impoverished and threatened. Don’t fall for this trap. This is not America.

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