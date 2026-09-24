The UN Is Almost As Useless As Democrats Are

The “President” of Iran spoke at the United Nations General Assembly this week, and I remember thinking to myself, “Now would be a pretty good time for an air raid.”

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I’m joking, of course, at least mostly. But it is a testament to the worthlessness of the United Nations that a bunch of world leaders who oppress and murder large chunks of their population get to saunter onto some very expensive real estate and complain, without consequence, about the country hosting them. Honestly, if there had been an air raid that leveled that ugly building on the East River, would you miss it?

The obvious answer is no, you would not.

Rather than bomb it, however, the United States should simply treat it the way the rest of the world does: don’t pay for it, don’t waste our time with it, and mostly involve ourselves as the country that vetoes everything bad.

Stop offering resolutions; they’re worthless and are usually vetoed by Russia or China. Stop showing up in force, sending only minimal staff to object or veto and that’s about it.

Oh, and stop paying our bills. The rest of the world doesn’t pay; why should we?

We shouldn’t. We provide them with some of the most expensive real estate on the planet; that’s enough. If they don’t like it, they’re free to leave.

What we don’t need, and need to stop subsidizing, is the non-stop string of anti-American, anti-civilization ramblings of “world leaders” we have to shut down our largest city once a year, as every leftist on the globe makes their way to New York City to chant for or against whatever the latest cause is for Democrats.

This week has seen a non-stop stream of speeches by some of the worst examples of the human species, all whining about us and/or Israel. You’d think they were less giving a speech than they were auditioning for various formerly conservative podcast guest slots.

We’re lousy with morons in this country already, thanks to Democrats, their unions and what they’ve done to the public education system; we don’t need to import them, even temporarily.

Name the world leader, name the Third World armpit of a country, and you can probably find a video from this week of their “President” complaining to the General Assembly about us, Jews or both. Not so much concern for the terrorism many of them commit, nope, and absolutely zero willingness for any of them to take in any “refugees” from Gaza or anywhere else the invasion of Europe is originating from.

They care deeply…just not enough to do literally anything about it.

Those speeches, that posturing, were for domestic and regional consumption – an attempt to raise their profile on the world stage while deflecting from their own policy failures by scapegoating America and Jews. It’s a racket as old as prostitution, which many in their entourage engage in while here for the General Assembly.

I would say the UN outlived its usefulness, but that would imply it was useful at some point, which it has not been. They pioneered the concept of fighting a war for a tie, tossing the lives of young men, mostly American men, down a well for vanity and their own glory.

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There is no matter on which the United Nations has been a net positive in the cause of freedom, so should we continue to foot the lion’s share of the bill for that?

We shouldn’t.

There was one speech that struck the right tone this week, the one from Argentinian President Javier Milei. In it, he perfectly summed up why this Cold War relic needs to be gutted like dead fish.

The UN, he said, “undertook to uphold international law, defend the sovereignty of nations, and provide a forum in which conflicts could be resolved through cooperation rather than immediately through the force of arms. That was the original purpose, the contract that we all signed. But today, regrettably, it is time to acknowledge that, in practice, that sacred covenant has been broken. That's to say, it's become a useless organization whose only purpose is to sustain a cast of fatally arrogant parasites, masquerading as well-intentioned bureaucrats. I would remind them of what Mises said: good people do not think about controlling the lives of their fellow human beings. Those who were supposed to guarantee collective security and human rights failed in their task. Instead, they allowed chaos, violence, and international terrorism to flourish.”

Amen, brother.

Maybe we don’t need to completely destroy the UN, because God only knows what these people would come up with in its place, but we should shift our participation in it to simply messing with it and obstructing every little thing it tries to do. If it won’t be helpful, it can at least be entertaining.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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