The widening conflict involving the United States, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis is no longer merely a Middle Eastern war. It is becoming a contest over the international order itself, with Russia and China operating increasingly in the shadows and avoiding direct confrontation while exploiting disorder, protecting their interests and expanding their strategic reach.

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That is the war behind the war.

The visible conflict is alarming enough. Iran and the United States exchange threats and military strikes. The Houthis launch missiles and drones against Saudi Arabia while extending their control along Yemen's Red Sea coast. Saudi forces retaliate. Commercial vessels navigate the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb under the threat of attack. American forces remain positioned throughout the region, increasingly vulnerable to a conflict with no clearly defined conclusion.

Beneath the missiles, smoke and official declarations lies something potentially more consequential: the quiet maneuvering of Moscow and Beijing.

Russia and China do not need to fire directly upon American forces to benefit from this war. They can provide Iran with diplomatic protection, commercial lifelines, technology, intelligence advantages and access to international markets all while publicly calling for peace. Their purpose may not be to deliver Iran a decisive victory. It may be enough to keep the United States distracted, militarily stretched, economically burdened and politically divided.

That is the darker strategy: Prolong the crisis without formally owning it.

Russia has every reason to welcome another consuming American military commitment. Each American air-defense missile used in the Middle East is one that cannot be transferred elsewhere or retained for a possible future crisis. Every surveillance asset redirected toward Iran reduces American flexibility in Europe or Asia. Higher oil prices can strengthen Moscow's revenues while increasing economic pressure on Western nations.

Russia's partnership with Iran has deepened through years of reciprocal military cooperation. Iran assisted Moscow during its war against Ukraine. Russia possesses weapons systems, intelligence capabilities and military technology that Iran desires. Even where the full extent of their cooperation remains hidden, the strategic transaction is evident: Each country helps the other impose costs upon the United States and its allies.

China's role is subtler and perhaps more sophisticated. Beijing portrays itself as a responsible mediator. It urges restraint, speaks of regional stability and protects its relationships with both Iran and Saudi Arabia. Yet China remains Iran's most important economic partner and principal oil customer. It is one of the few powers capable of providing Tehran with meaningful financial breathing room.

China therefore plays several sides at once. It reassures Saudi Arabia, pressures Iran privately, calls publicly for peace and preserves the economic relationship that helps Tehran withstand Western pressure. Beijing wants stability but preferably a stability in which American influence declines and China becomes the indispensable diplomatic, commercial and strategic power.

This is why China's leader meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington is about far more than trade, tariffs or ceremonial diplomacy. It may become one of the most consequential meetings of this widening conflict. The central question is whether China is prepared to use its genuine leverage over Iran to restrain the Houthis, protect international shipping and prevent a regional war from becoming a global confrontation.

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Washington must determine whether Beijing truly wants de-escalation or merely wants enough control over the chaos to profit from it. China cannot credibly present itself as a peacemaker while economically sustaining one side, weakening international scrutiny and expanding its surveillance capabilities near the world's most sensitive waterways. The meeting in Washington will help reveal whether China intends to become a stabilizing power or an opportunistic one.

But moral clarity also requires historical honesty. The United States cannot pretend it has never practiced this same form of geopolitical maneuvering.

During the Cold War, Washington armed and financed Afghan resistance forces fighting the Soviet occupation, forcing Moscow into a prolonged and costly war without sending American troops into direct combat against Soviet forces. The United States used economic pressure, covert operations, regional alliances and proxy forces to weaken Soviet influence around the world.

America also exploited the division between China and the Soviet Union. Richard Nixon's opening to China was visionary diplomacy, but it was also strategic statecraft designed partly to isolate Moscow and alter the global balance of power. Across Asia, the United States built alliances, supported governments and used military and economic pressure to contain communist China and restrict its regional ambitions.

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Great powers have always attempted to exhaust their rivals indirectly. America has done it. Russia has done it. China is doing it now. Recognizing that history does not excuse current misconduct, but it should protect us from self-righteousness and strategic blindness. Nations rarely act from moral purity alone. They act from interest, opportunity and fear.

Meanwhile, the world's economic arteries are narrowing. Houthi attacks against Saudi energy infrastructure are forcing more oil toward the Strait of Hormuz, the very waterway most exposed to Iranian pressure. Conflict near Bab el-Mandeb threatens the Red Sea route connecting Europe and Asia. What begins as a drone attack from Yemen can raise fuel prices in Baltimore, shipping costs in Europe and food prices across Africa.

This is how regional conflicts become world wars: not always through a formal declaration but through accumulation, miscalculation and hidden commitments.

Iran must be held accountable for supporting forces that destabilize its neighbors. The Houthis cannot attack civilian infrastructure and hide behind the language of resistance. Saudi Arabia has a right to defend its people, but it must not draw Washington into an unlimited revival of Yemen's catastrophic war. America must protect its forces and freedom of navigation, but military movement is not a substitute for a coherent strategy.

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Before this war widens further, the United States must define its objective, expose the outside actors sustaining the conflict and determine whether each new strike advances peace or simply deepens a trap from which Russia and China stand to benefit.

Armstrong Williams is manager/sole owner of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast owner of the year.

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