Affordability, Social Security Top Issues for Midterm Voters

If you want to understand what’s shaping the midterm elections in November, start with voters age 50 and older. They are highly motivated, they make up a substantial share of the country’s swing vote, and they are focused on issues that affect their everyday lives, like affordability and Social Security. There’s no better state that exemplifies this than Alaska, where one of the most compelling Senate races is taking shape in the battle for control of the Senate.

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AARP’s new bipartisan poll of likely Alaska voters found that 87 percent of voters 50 and older rate themselves a “10” on a 10-point scale of motivation to vote. Among voters under 50, 62 percent say the same. Older swing voters make up nearly 15 percent of the entire electorate and roughly half of swing voters statewide.

Those findings matter in a state with closely watched races for the U.S. Senate, governor and Congress. Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system also gives voters the option to rank as many or as few candidates as they choose from the top four who advanced to the general election. In a crowded field, the preferences of a larger, highly engaged group of voters are an important part of the picture.

The horse-race numbers may draw the headlines, but the issues are what’s on voters’ minds. Affordability ranks as the top issue for Alaska voters 50-plus. Rising prices for groceries, gasoline, and healthcare are putting pressure on household budgets, and older voters say these concerns will be top of mind when they cast their ballots.

Social Security also crosses party lines. Seventy-eight percent of Alaska voters 50 and older say it is an important issue in deciding their vote. Nine in 10 say they are more likely to support a candidate who will make sure workers receive the Social Security payments they earned. This is a clear reminder that Social Security is not a liberal or conservative issue. It’s an American promise, funded by workers who have paid into it over a lifetime of hard work.

Medicare is also a major voting issue. Seventy percent of older voters say Medicare is important to their vote and 81 percent say they are more likely to support a candidate who would expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.

The poll also points to strong interest in retirement security at the state level. Seventy-eight percent of older voters support creating a public-private retirement savings option for Alaska workers who do not have access to one through their jobs.

AARP does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Our role is to make sure voters have reliable information and that the issues affecting people 50 and older are part of the public conversation.

This poll offers a straightforward picture of Alaska’s older voters — they are motivated, focused on the cost of everyday life and paying close attention to Social Security, Medicare, and retirement security. Their views will be an important part of Alaska’s elections in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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