The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma

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Welcome back to another "Stream of Kurtiousness!" Gavin Newsom is under investigation, and the leftist media is claiming that Donald Trump is targeting him. Even if that is true, which it is not, I wouldn't be upset about it. The rules changed under Biden when he unleashed the justice system against his political opponents. It turns out this investigation was opened under Biden's administration anyway, but the media never came close to covering it. If Gavin Newsom did something wrong, he should be investigated and held accountable!

Another wild event this week was a UFC fighter calling Michelle Obama a man. This accusation isn't new, revelatory, or even all that interesting. I've been told that I should be outraged by this and that we must condemn it immediately. Democrats have lied about Trump for years, so I couldn't care less!