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OPINION

The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma

Kurt Schlichter
Kurt Schlichter | Jun 16, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
The Investigation Into Gavin Newsom Is Some Serious Karma
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

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Welcome back to another "Stream of Kurtiousness!" Gavin Newsom is under investigation, and the leftist media is claiming that Donald Trump is targeting him. Even if that is true, which it is not, I wouldn't be upset about it. The rules changed under Biden when he unleashed the justice system against his political opponents. It turns out this investigation was opened under Biden's administration anyway, but the media never came close to covering it. If Gavin Newsom did something wrong, he should be investigated and held accountable!

Another wild event this week was a UFC fighter calling Michelle Obama a man. This accusation isn't new, revelatory, or even all that interesting. I've been told that I should be outraged by this and that we must condemn it immediately. Democrats have lied about Trump for years, so I couldn't care less!

Related:

DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM KURT SCHLICHTER MEDIA BIAS STREAM OF KURTIOUSNESS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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