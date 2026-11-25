Grand Theft Auto VI’s multibillion-dollar opening sales last Thursday are bad news for American youth. Each player wasted an average of 17 hours of game-playing in the first few days, totaling a mammoth 700 million hours of overall gameplay on PlayStation 5 alone.

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Absenteeism spiked in secondary schools in England and in the United States on the release day of this violence-filled game. Decapitation and mutilation of corpses, with shockingly realistic graphics, pollute our teenagers' minds and addict them.

This game is rated adult-only, like graphic pornography in movies. In most countries, it is illegal to sell this game to anyone under 18 years old; in Muslim countries this game is either banned or limited to those 21 years and older, while in China the game is not allowed at all unless the violence and sexual content are cleaned up.

But in the United States, this extremely violent video game is lawfully sold and distributed to children without any age limit. Retailers may voluntarily deny sales to those under age 17 (not even 18), and thus it is up to parents to try to protect their own children against the horrific imagery in this product.

Once addicted to this product, kids inevitably want more and more of it rather than doing schoolwork, competing in sports, or engaging in other healthy activities. Crime, drug use, sexual fetishes, and rampant misconduct permeate Grand Theft Auto.

Even a British column by a video game expert shouts, "Parents: please don’t buy Grand Theft Auto VI for your child." But few in the United States are hearing that message, and fewer still are heeding it.

The glowing reviews for the game are politically motivated: for the first time, a lead protagonist in a major violent video game is a woman, a Latina, and she kills and maims just as men did in prior games. Liberals like that.

Gamers assume the identity of Lucia as she misbehaves, such as robbing a local store at gunpoint. In another scene, Lucia and her boyfriend pick up a naked man along a road, and the gamer gets a reward if he chooses to lie to the man’s wife about what happened.

Grand Theft Auto includes scenes that include satire of conservative media personalities, opponents of transgender activism, and so-called conspiracy theorists, to the glee of liberal commentators. Masculine behavior considered to be chauvinistic by liberals has been purged from the Grand Theft Auto series for this latest release, to appease critics.

State legislators are misled into thinking they cannot do anything about this. Cigarettes, alcohol, and casino gambling are prohibited for those under 21 years old nearly everywhere, but realistic, addictive graphics of decapitation and sexual activity are being piped into teenagers' minds by this game, which critics praise as though it is a masterpiece.

Fifteen years ago, the Supreme Court held by a narrow 5-4 vote that violent video games constitute First Amendment speech which cannot be restricted from sale to children. But one member of that narrow majority, Justice Kagan, has expressed second thoughts about joining that opinion, and three of the four other justices are no longer there.

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Most of the justices who felt the sales of this type of product to children can be restricted are still on the Supreme Court: Justices Thomas and Alito, and Chief Justice Roberts. Justice Thomas went further and felt that a strong California law against selling tamer versions of these games to children without parental consent should be upheld.

The Supreme Court has never said the Constitution protects the sale of obscenity to children, which is another basis for blocking the distribution of this wanton product to kids. The mixture of sexual activity with violence is particularly objectionable, especially because minds do not fully develop until age 25.

A United Kingdom survey found that boys aged 15 to 17 waste 34 hours per week playing video games.

Parents are deceived by promotional material that has been sanitized to remove the sex and violence, and are misled by viewing trailers and scenes on YouTube into thinking the game is relatively harmless. Even parents who venture to play the game themselves are not likely to see its worst content, which requires skill and many hours to reach.

The sale price of only $79.99 for the standard version, and $99.99 for the “ultimate edition,” makes this product affordable for many young people, to their detriment. Even if kept out of the hands of a child, his neighbors and friends will be encouraging him to play their copy.

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The elementary school massacre in 2022 in Uvalde, Texas, during which 19 children were murdered, was perpetrated by a teenager who was enraged at losing in a violent video game. Politicians, including the since-defeated Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), responded with more gun control rather than addressing the effect of these games on kids.

John and Andy Schlafly are sons of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) and lead the continuing Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organizations with writing and policy work.

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