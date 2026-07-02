America's Next 250 Years Begins With Patriotic Education

America’s birthday has always been important in my family: the food, the fireworks, and the fun. But are we doing enough as parents to ensure the United States celebrates many more birthdays after this one?

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Some claim empires begin to decline at the 250-year mark. While historians generally regard this as more myth than fact, many point to internal strife, religious division, and declining civic morale as warning signs that often precede a nation's decline. As alarming numbers of young Americans lose appreciation for our liberties—and for America's ongoing journey toward a more perfect union—we risk becoming a fractured nation suffering from historical amnesia.

Record numbers of young people are uninformed or apathetic about foundational history and civics. Many youngsters have been tricked into feeling ashamed of America by way of our own public education system.

A recent Gallup poll cited that only 30 percent of Gen Z reported being “extremely” or “very” proud to be American. Between 2011 and 2015, 76 percent of Millennials felt “extremely” or “very” proud to be American, compared with just 58 percent today. That seems to track with what's going on in America's classrooms. The National Center for Education Statistics reported in 2024 that only 13 percent of American eighth-grade students performed at or above a proficient level in U.S. history.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” Even the most patriotic among us may have underestimated how quickly President Ronald Reagan's warning could become so relevant.

My great-grandparents were grateful to escape religious and ethnic persecution when they fled to the United States in the early 1900s. They would undoubtedly be shocked to see so many young Americans indifferent to the nation that offered them freedom and opportunity.

As a mom of teenagers and a children’s edu-tainer, I refuse to accept this decline and apparent erosion of our shared American values, freedoms, and future. I reject the notion that this blessed, great experiment in life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness is now in jeopardy.

The path forward begins with parents, one household at a time. Patriotic education is now one of our most sacred parental responsibilities. Our nation’s future depends on our willingness to unapologetically teach our children to love this country—no matter what they might be taught in their public school.

Children thrive on rituals. So, rotate classic American music sing-alongs into your toddler’s playlist. Kick off family movie night with content that celebrates American values (take your pick of episodes on PragerUKids.com). Lead a family read-aloud of the Declaration of Independence around the kitchen table with donuts. Tackle each tenet of our U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights while driving your children to and from school or activities. Before Fourth of July fireworks, enjoy a short, treat-filled Independence Day Ceremony that reminds us of our shared American ideals (always a hit at my house). Capitalize on family game nights with Celebrate America, a patriotic board game to reinforce gratitude for our national heritage and build meaningful time together as a family.

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This year, every American parent has a fleeting opportunity to help secure another 250 years of freedom, beginning in our own homes—regardless of our differing heritages, perspectives, orientations, or political parties.

Because if our children do not learn to love America despite her imperfections, understand the sacrifices required to secure liberty, and remember we are still E Pluribus Unum—out of many, one—they will not know how to defend and preserve this precious experiment when their turn comes.

America's next 250 years begin with what we teach our children today—gratitude for sacrifices made, stewardship of precious liberty, appreciation for American exceptionalism. Without memory or maintenance of all of these, life—whether that of an individual, family, or a nation—will cease to exist. Not on our watch.

Jill Simonian is the Director of Outreach of PragerU Kids and host of “Parent Alert.”