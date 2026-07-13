To Retain Control of Congress, GOP Must Protect Seniors

The midterm elections are fast approaching, and Republicans are clinging to slim majorities in both houses of Congress. To retain control, Republicans must overcome the historical advantages that favor the Democrat Party. The party not in control of the White House and Congress usually performs well in midterm elections, as voters tend to look for “change.”

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In this election year, the “change” the Democrats are offering is socialism, which should be rejected by most voters. The far-left Democrat candidates are winning their primaries, defeating long-term congressional incumbents.

Many leading Democrat operatives and commentators, such as James Carville, are apoplectic about the success of socialist candidates. He knows this will hurt Democrats nationwide in the upcoming midterm election.

To take advantage of this golden opportunity, Republicans need to deliver for their base by passing the SAVE America Act and other legislation. Such a plan of action was proposed by U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), who outlined a 14-point agenda for Republicans to follow in the final months of the 119th Congress.

As Roy noted, “We were elected to deliver what we promised the American people, not to campaign for reelection. Delivering on decisive policy mandates is the best way to grow a majority.”

One of the promises the Republicans made to voters was to protect our seniors. As Americans enjoy our 250th anniversary, one of the clearest measures of our incredible progress is how we treat our seniors.

Our country made a solemn promise to the generation that built it. After a lifetime of work, they would have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Medicare Advantage is the way that millions of American seniors are counting on that promise being kept.

Medicare Advantage is the popular, privately administered alternative to Original Medicare. It bundles hospital, medical, and drug coverage into a single plan and offers benefits that traditional Medicare simply doesn't cover, including dental, vision, hearing, transportation, and nutrition support. It has grown in popularity over the years, and today more than 35 million Americans rely on it. It works, and seniors like it.

Thus, any effort in Congress to destroy the program should have the attention of all Americans. Louisiana voters should pay particular attention to their Republican U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. Although he was denied another term by losing in the Louisiana Republican primary, he will still serve in the U.S. Senate for another six months.

He owes his constituents some answers, as he is the co-sponsor of the “No UPCODE Act.”

A coalition of more than 60 organizations “representing providers, community groups, minority health advocates, and aging services leaders from across the country” sent a letter to Congress voicing “serious concerns” with the “No UPCODE Act.” These organizations warned that Cassidy’s bill “would undermine care coordination, reduce in-home health assessments, and compromise the preventive and supplemental benefits that millions of seniors count on.” The result will be fewer benefits, higher premiums, and higher costs for the people who can least afford it.

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This issue is especially important in Louisiana, as 20 percent of the population, or 940,000 citizens, are enrolled in Medicare. Of the Medicare beneficiaries in Louisiana, 59 percent are enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

Along with Cassidy, who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee with direct oversight of Medicare, other congressional Republicans from Louisiana should be working overtime to protect our seniors.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) controls which legislation is allowed to be voted on the House floor. At a minimum, he should oppose Cassidy’s bill and protect a program that millions of his party's most loyal voters depend on.

In addition, U.S. Representative Julia Letlow (R-LA), who represents a north Louisiana district with one of the state’s largest senior populations, should publicly oppose Cassidy’s legislation.

The politics here aren’t complicated. Voter registration is highest among Americans aged 65 and older, topping 80 percent. Also, Republicans should remember that seniors have the highest voter turnout among all age groups. For example, in the 2020 presidential election, 71.9 percent of seniors voted, while only 48 percent of the 18-24 age group voted.

Thus, senior voters are registered and vote in great numbers. Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump’s own pollster called seniors “the deciders” in the 2022 midterms. They’ll be deciding again in the 2026 midterm elections this November.

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The calendar makes this even more urgent. Medicare Advantage open enrollment starts on October 15, right before Election Day, and runs through December 7. If a senior opens a letter in October saying their costs are going up or their benefits are being cut, who will they blame? They will blame the Republicans, the party in power, when detrimental changes happen.

Seniors are not the only ones paying attention. A May 2026 survey from Medicare Advantage Majority found that caregivers, the family members and neighbors helping seniors navigate their health care, are fully aware of the program and the benefits offered. The survey found that 83 percent recognize the benefits of Medicare Advantage, 79 percent are satisfied with their loved one’s plan, and 95 percent say they’re willing to take action to protect it.

Cassidy and the other proponents of the “No UPCODE Act” claim the legislation will tackle waste, fraud, and abuse. However, there are better ways to achieve that goal and address the burgeoning federal debt of $39.4 trillion. Fiscal responsibility cannot be achieved by cutting benefits and shifting costs onto American seniors on fixed incomes who need to be able to count on their healthcare. This is not too much to ask.

Republicans in Congress, the clock is ticking. Seniors and their caregivers are paying attention, and they will remember when they vote in November. The lawmakers who protect Medicare Advantage will be remembered favorably at the ballot box. The ones who don’t will be remembered too.

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Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 p.m. CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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