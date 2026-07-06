GOP Base Is Disgusted With Do-Nothing Congress

The midterm election is less than four months away, and Republicans hold majorities in both houses of Congress, yet their track record has been abysmal.

Other than the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” congressional Republicans have delivered little for their supporters. Republican voters are surely wondering why they gave the GOP the majority in both houses of Congress in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is doing everything he can, with a flurry of Executive Orders, but it is impossible to implement his ambitious agenda without the support of Congress.

This type of opposition occurred during his first term. Trump had a Republican Congress in his first two years. Other than the Trump tax cuts, Congress was unwilling to fund the President’s request for border wall construction and refused to end the nightmare known as the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

The result was that Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, winning 42 seats in the 2018 midterm election. House Democrats spent the next two years delivering nothing significant, but investigating and impeaching President Trump.

This same type of terrifying scenario could occur in the upcoming midterm election. On average, the President’s political party loses 28 House seats and six Senate seats in the midterm election of his second term.

If the Democrats can attain the historic average gain in the 2026 midterm election, their party will control both houses of Congress. This will mean a non-stop array of hearings, investigations, and impeachments for Trump and his administration.

No major bills will be passed to help Americans, but Democrats do not care about their constituents. Their party is fully infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, and is only interested in opposing the President on everything.

To prevent this catastrophe, congressional Republicans should be working non-stop to deliver major accomplishments so that their base is motivated to vote in the midterm election. Instead, Congress is doing nothing and spending most of its time on recess.

According to reporter Olivia Beavers of the Wall Street Journal, GOP members are privately referring to themselves as the “zombie Congress.” In the House, the GOP has a very slim 218-212 majority, so amid disunity and a lack of cohesion, many Republican members are getting frustrated.

Congressman Steve Womack (R-AR) tells Beavers that GOP members are “frustrated” and are “shooting ourselves in the foot” with their lack of productivity.

Not surprisingly, a new poll by JL Partners for the Daily Mail shows that if the election were held today, 50 percent of American voters would support Democratic candidates, 42 percent would support Republican candidates, and eight percent would be unsure. As Victoria Churchill of the Daily Mail notes, these results are a “blaring warning sign for Republicans.”

Although Democrats have their own set of problems, such as electing socialists in a growing number of districts, Republicans have an urgent need to motivate their base. One way to excite Republican voters nationwide would be to pass the crucial election integrity bill, the SAVE America Act. It has passed the House of Representatives but has repeatedly stalled in the Senate, which is infested with Republicans in Name Only (RINOs).

Advertisement

The liberal Senate Parliamentarian, appointed by the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), has ruled that 60 votes are needed to pass the SAVE America Act in the Senate. This has effectively prevented the bill from passing, since there are only 53 Senate Republicans.

Despite the President’s urging, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has steadfastly refused to fire the Parliamentarian or eliminate the filibuster, which would allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

While not passing the SAVE America Act, Congress has authorized an outrageous amount of federal spending. The U.S. Constitution authorizes Congress to control all federal spending, giving it the “power of the purse.”

Congress has misused this immense power to authorize $7 trillion annually in the federal budget. Consequently, the U.S. national debt has skyrocketed to $39.4 trillion, an increase of $3.2 trillion since the beginning of Trump’s second term.

At the beginning of President Trump’s first term, the national debt was $19.95 trillion. Thus, it has effectively doubled in less than ten years.

Republican voters did not elect a GOP Congress to send our nation into bankruptcy through reckless spending. Republicans have historically been known as the party of fiscal discipline, the party of the Balanced Budget Amendment. Except for a few fiscal hawks, like Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), those GOP roots are nowhere to be found among congressional Republicans today.

Advertisement

At the beginning of his second term, President Trump implemented a great idea, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Despite great hoopla and promise, DOGE never received congressional support and has been effectively disbanded.

It did produce some cuts in regulations and a smaller government workforce, as 140,000 government workers opted for “deferred resignation.” However, on the major DOGE goal of cutting federal spending, only $215 billion in savings were realized, far below the $2 trillion in cuts needed to balance the federal budget.

Excess congressional spending also includes Planned Parenthood, which began receiving additional funding on July 5. The one-year moratorium on funding the left-wing organization, known as the nation’s largest abortion provider, was not renewed by congressional Republicans.

Planned Parenthood will now be eligible for “hundreds of millions” of dollars in new Medicaid funding, thanks to inaction by the Republican Congress. Despite pressure from pro-life activists, congressional Republicans failed to renew the funding moratorium that was included in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Now, a key group that will help the GOP maintain its control of Congress is “furious.” As U.S. Senator John Hawley (R-MO) said, “The fact that congressional leaders decided not to defund them…is just beyond me.” Hawley believes Republicans are “taking the pro-life movement and pro-life voters for granted” and are a group Republicans are “depending on…to turn out and vote…in November.”

Advertisement

Upsetting pro-life voters is idiotic. Do GOP leaders even want to maintain control of Congress?

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian, and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 p.m. CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.