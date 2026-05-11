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Tipsheet

The Supreme Court Just Gave Republicans Another Major Win on Redistricting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 11, 2026 6:30 PM
The Supreme Court Just Gave Republicans Another Major Win on Redistricting
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has allowed the state of Alabama to move forward with their choice to redraw their congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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With the new ruling, Alabama will proceed with a new map that would add one additional safe district for Republicans.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ALABAMA CONGRESS GERRYMANDERING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Between the narrowing of the Voting Rights Act and the Virginia Supreme Court ruling that declared the heavily gerrymandered map favorable to Democrats unconstitutional, Democrats are far on the back-foot in the fight to create generous maps in their states. 

Republicans have managed to surge ahead on the issue, most notably in Texas and in Florida. Prediction markets have begun to reflect the turning tides, as Democrats look far less likely to gain control of the House after the midterms.

With the midterm elections closing in, time is winding down for each party to finalize their mid-decade maps.

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