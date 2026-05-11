The Supreme Court Just Gave Republicans Another Major Win on Redistricting

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has allowed the state of Alabama to move forward with their choice to redraw their congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court of the United States has just CLEARED THE WAY for Alabama to redraw their Congressional maps AHEAD of the 2026 midterms, 6-3



Another MASSIVE WIN for Republicans! 🔥



Go ALL THE WAY, Alabama GOP! We want a 7R-0D map — NOT 6R-1D.



GET IT DONE! pic.twitter.com/dZDGk02wYR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated a lower court ruling requiring Alabama to maintain two majority-Black congressional districts in a 6-3 decision.



The ruling allows Alabama to revisit its congressional map ahead of 2026 and could lead to a more Republican-leaning configuration. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) May 11, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: SUPREME COURT INVALIDATES ALABAMA'S RACE-BASED HOUSE DISTRICTS



*100%* of Alabama's blue seats are racially drawn, and the Supreme Court, 6-3, has just NULLIFIED a previous court ruling that required them



Now Alabama is set to use a new House map for the midterms… pic.twitter.com/hquiaoXDO6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026

With the new ruling, Alabama will proceed with a new map that would add one additional safe district for Republicans.

Breaking: US Supreme Court vacates Alabama district court order requiring the state to draw 2 majority black districts



Final Vote:

🟢 Yes: 6

🔴 No: 3



Current Map:

🔴 Republicans: 5

🔵 Democrats: 2



New Map:

🔴 Republicans: 6 (+1)

🔵 Democrats: 1 (-1) pic.twitter.com/AGG98UxIU1 — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 11, 2026

Between the narrowing of the Voting Rights Act and the Virginia Supreme Court ruling that declared the heavily gerrymandered map favorable to Democrats unconstitutional, Democrats are far on the back-foot in the fight to create generous maps in their states.

Republicans have managed to surge ahead on the issue, most notably in Texas and in Florida. Prediction markets have begun to reflect the turning tides, as Democrats look far less likely to gain control of the House after the midterms.

CNN: The Chance Of Democrats Taking Back The House Have Fallen



Odds to win the house Per @Kalshi

April 21: 🔵 86%

Now: 🔵 76% (-10)



National Vote Margin Democrats need to win, to control the house:

2024: 🟡 ~Even

Now: 🔵 D+3-4 pic.twitter.com/o0Unb6C6vW — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 11, 2026

With the midterm elections closing in, time is winding down for each party to finalize their mid-decade maps.

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