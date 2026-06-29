Joe Biden, Exit Stage Left

Former President Joe Biden is 83 years old and suffering from Stage 4 prostate cancer. Sadly, he continues to give public speeches, embarrasses himself, and damages whatever remains of his political legacy.

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Biden’s family is guilty of elder abuse for allowing the spectacle of public speeches to continue.

Long ago, Joe Biden should have retired from politics to focus on receiving care for his various mental and physical health problems. Instead, he is still giving high-profile speeches at public gatherings, garnering media attention for the wrong reasons.

On Saturday, Biden gave the keynote address at a gala for the Maryland Democratic Party. At the “Fight Back and Win” summit, Biden delivered a fiery 10-minute speech using a teleprompter. As usual, his speech was hard to understand, as Biden frequently coughed, stammered, and yelled.

Throughout the speech, Biden squinted, cleared his throat, and lost track of his place in the script.

Following his speech, Biden looked confused and pointed in different directions. Eventually, after receiving directions, he exited the stage with his back toward the audience, unlike the other speakers.

This incident was reminiscent of what recently happened at the opening of Barack Obama’s Presidential Center in Chicago, IL. At the conclusion of the event, Biden remained onstage after every other dignitary left, yelling, “Where’s my granddaughter?” Finally, his wife, Jill Biden, met him onstage, took his hand, and guided him toward the exit.

Biden’s stage troubles are nothing new. Throughout his presidency, Biden seemed to have trouble on stage. Either he made a spectacular fall or did not know how to exit. Who can forget Biden turning the wrong way for a group photo at the G7 summit in Italy, or Biden wandering into the Brazilian rainforest after a speech?

Unfortunately, Biden’s mental and physical challenges have been causing him problems for years. Today, it is cruel to allow a sick man to continue this humiliating public exhibition.

Another reason he should be strongly encouraged to retire is that his speeches are filled with inaccuracies, exaggerations, and lies. At the Maryland Democratic Party gala, Biden took aim at President Donald Trump, calling him a “loser.”

Of course, this “loser” bested him in their 2024 presidential debate, forcing Biden to drop out of the race. He also handily beat Biden’s successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the popular vote, in the Electoral College, and in all seven battleground states.

Biden criticized Trump’s “vanity projects,” including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is now restored and beautiful after left-wing lunatics inflicted damage and cheered for algae to appear on the surface.

In his speech, Biden bellowed, “We just remember who in the hell we are. We're the United States of America…There's nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we act together. So, let's get up and fight back, God darn it.”

Biden’s obsession with fighting back against Trump is nothing new. In 2016, he threatened to “take him (Trump) behind the gym” and beat him up. In 2018, Biden claimed he would “beat the hell out of” Trump. These comments are delusional and dangerous and should have led to charges against Biden for making a threat against the President of the United States.

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Of course, Biden was not investigated for those incendiary remarks and continues to make ridiculous comments in his speeches. For example, on Saturday night, Biden claimed that Trump was deliberately destroying the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In contrast, Trump has forced NATO members to increase military spending, thereby protecting the organization from foreign threats.

Biden “portrayed himself as the wise elder statesman returning to fend off chaos.” However, as President, Biden created nothing but chaos with the ill-advised troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the open border policy, which allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour into our country.

Perhaps Biden’s most ludicrous comments on Saturday night referred to the nation’s economy. Biden asserted that the American economy during his administration was “a hell of a lot better than under Trump.”

Really, Joe? Let’s see, the inflation rate under Biden reached 9.1 percent, which was “the largest increase” in consumer prices in 40 years. Even with the war in Iran and rising gasoline prices, the current inflation rate is only 4.2 percent, less than half the peak inflation rate during the Biden years.

Biden coupled high inflation with high interest rates, making the American Dream unaffordable for millions of Americans. The Trump administration is working hard to address the multitude of problems it inherited from its predecessor, but it will take time.

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In the meantime, Joe Biden tries to maintain his grasp on a fading public spotlight while fumbling and stumbling through speeches. While his supporters claim it is “Joe being Joe,” many Americans are saddened to see a former President so publicly disgraced.

Instead of protecting the remaining legacy of Joe Biden, which is already tarnished, his grifting family members are continuing to enjoy the spoils.

The former First Lady has been on a publicity tour for her book, in which she claims that she worried her husband had a “stroke” during his 2024 debate against President Trump. Yet, right after the debate, Jill Biden declared that her husband “did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts!”

While his wife continues to lie, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has been on a whirlwind publicity tour. He has been all over social media, on podcast interviews, and is “even challenging Donald Trump Jr. to a cage match.”

Joe Biden’s family is a national embarrassment, and Americans do not want to revisit his White House years. A recent CNN poll discovered that only 30 percent of Americans had a favorable view of Joe Biden. This is lower than the abysmal approval numbers he generated during his presidency.

In contrast, the latest Rasmussen poll shows that President Trump has a 46 percent approval rating among Americans.

Thus, the real “loser” is Joe Biden, and the sooner he exits the stage, the happier Americans will be.

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Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 p.m. CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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