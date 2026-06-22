Pool Attacks Reflect the Left's Insanity

In his second term, the left’s maniacal hatred of President Donald Trump has been continually on display. This condition is referred to as “Trump Derangement Syndrome” or “TDS.”

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As noted by Dr. Rob Whitley, a Professor of Psychiatry at McGill University, “Many have argued that some people have been seriously disturbed and distressed by the policies, speech, behavior, and tweets of President Trump, so much so that it has affected their cognitive, affective, and behavioral functioning. Such people may need mental health support.”

Along with mental health support, many of these people may need to spend some quality time in federal penitentiaries. The list of offenses committed by these lunatics is very long, beginning with the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump. In addition, innumerable entertainers and politicians have threatened to “punch,” kill, or harm President Trump, or to “blow up the White House.”

No matter what President Trump does, left-wing fanatics will oppose it. He could find a cure for cancer, and it would be opposed by them. These zealots hate all his peace deals, which have ended bloodshed and brought freedom to oppressed people. They even hate his delivery of lower prescription drug costs for Americans.

If Trump does it, they will oppose it. For example, the second the President issues an Executive Order, a progressive activist files a lawsuit, hoping to find an accommodating judge to block its implementation.

No President in American history has had to endure the type of lawfare that Trump has faced. In fact, the administration of President Joe Biden used judicial activism to imprison Trump and prevent him from running again.

Trump has been illegally surveilled, impeached multiple times, and improperly investigated. His beautiful home was raided by swarms of FBI agents, and the witch hunt in Fulton County, Georgia, resulted in the President being forced to take an unprecedented mugshot.

Despite the incredible hurdles and the constant abuse, President Trump won an overwhelming victory in November 2024.

One of the themes of his second term has been an effort to bring safety and beauty back to Washington, D.C. President Trump ordered a “surge” in federal law enforcement, including the National Guard, in the Nation’s Capital, and the results were astounding. In the first few months, there was a nearly 60 percent decrease in homicides and a 39 percent decrease in violent crime.

After six months, the “Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force” reported the arrest of “9,137 violent fugitives, including 25 for homicide, 1,509 for narcotics, 774 for weapons offenses, 31 for sex offenses, and 52 known gang members,” as well as the seizure of “924 illegal firearms.”

With the safety of Washington, D.C., restored, the President also committed to beautifying a city that had become an eyesore in recent years. His efforts have yielded impressive results. The President claimed that his administration has “cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, DC.”

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One of his foremost projects is the restoration of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which was originally constructed in 1922 and had fallen into tremendous disrepair. In March, he launched a $14.8 million restoration project to fix a pool that had become “absolutely filthy.” According to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the pool was leaking 45,000 gallons of water per day prior to the renovation.

Of course, nothing was done during the Biden administration to address the problems. During President Barack Obama's administration, a $34 million restoration of the Reflecting Pool was a complete failure.

President Trump committed to restoring the pool before the 250th Birthday celebration of America on July 4, 2026. Unfortunately, it has faced attacks from leftists who are unhappy that the President is restoring the pool and are trying to prevent the project from being completed.

A lawsuit was filed by the Cultural Landscape Foundation claiming that the President’s decision to paint the bottom of the pool “American Flag Blue” violated federal law. In response, the Trump administration has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which remains pending.

On Friday, David Hearn of Maryland was arrested for “tampering with material inside the Reflecting Pool.” Hearn denies the charges and claims he was just examining material that was already detached from the bottom of the pool.

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The President addressed the problems, blaming “Radical Left Lunatics…who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country.” He said, “The United States Park Police have arrested multiple individuals for vandalizing our…magnificent Reflecting Pool. Who would do such a thing? These are very serious crimes…Years in jail!”

Due to the extent of the damage, the President said that contractors “will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs but will have them done as quickly as possible.” He said that vandals had “poured corrosive and destructive chemicals into the Pool.”

The President also cited the vandalism at the National Mall, where crazed leftists created an image of “86-47” in the grass. Of course, this term is a threat against President Trump, for “86” is slang for “getting rid of something,” and “47” refers to the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

This is the same type of threat that led to federal charges against former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, who claimed he stumbled upon seashells with those numbers on the beach and posted a photo online.

While the restoration efforts continue, the pool has become a gathering place for left-wing agitators. To celebrate the algae that formed after the initial stage of the pool restoration, several progressive buffoons dressed in algae costumes, and one carried an “Algae” banner, screaming, “Algae’s smarter than MAGA.”

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It is questionable whether an algae aficionado who is celebrating the delay in the restoration of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool can measure intelligence or know anything about MAGA. However, it is a safe bet that the person suffers from an extreme and probably incurable case of TDS.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian, and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 p.m. CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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