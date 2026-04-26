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Trump Just Took a Major Step Toward Beautifying Washington, D.C.

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 26, 2026 9:00 AM
Trump Just Took a Major Step Toward Beautifying Washington, D.C.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Renovations have begun on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. in preparation for America’s 250th Birthday celebration in July. Crews have been seen adding a layer of American Flag blue coating to the bottom of the pool to prevent it from turning murky.

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The renovations are slated to cost taxpayers just $1.5 million and will be completed in one week, a massive improvement from the $300 million proposal and three year project that the Biden administration had debated undertaking.

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Trump promoted the renovations by sharing a rendering of what the pool will look like at completion as compared to the dismal state of the monument while under the care of President Barack Obama.

This is just one of the renovations being undertaken by the Trump administration, with construction of the 90,000 square foot White House Ballroom still underway.

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