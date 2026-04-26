Trump Just Took a Major Step Toward Beautifying Washington, D.C.

Renovations have begun on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. in preparation for America’s 250th Birthday celebration in July. Crews have been seen adding a layer of American Flag blue coating to the bottom of the pool to prevent it from turning murky.

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Paint crews are busy painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue this morning. pic.twitter.com/t9ZkYv4POr — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 25, 2026

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says renovations are now underway at The Reflecting Pool — and thanks President Trump for backing the investment.



“The Reflecting Pool is about to look better than ever!”



Crews are already moving in, signaling a major facelift for one of the most… pic.twitter.com/fuDywEv1TS — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2026

President Trump's renovation kick has now reached the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.



The president told reporters Thursday that his administration is planning to pour down a new surface onto the bottom of the pool, atop its stone flooring. The swimming pool-style surface —… pic.twitter.com/7mgoEXzk52 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 25, 2026

The renovations are slated to cost taxpayers just $1.5 million and will be completed in one week, a massive improvement from the $300 million proposal and three year project that the Biden administration had debated undertaking.

NOW: President Trump reveals the Reflecting Pool renovations will be done in time for July 4th and America 250 celebrations:



"It'll stay clean. We even have robots that go in it... they clean it like a swimming pool."



"You can have a beautiful pool, and you'll have it for July… pic.twitter.com/t25gwYCTK6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 23, 2026

Trump promoted the renovations by sharing a rendering of what the pool will look like at completion as compared to the dismal state of the monument while under the care of President Barack Obama.

🇺🇸 Trump posted a before/after of the National Mall reflecting pool



Murky under "Hussein Obama," clean under Trump



The guy knows how to market himself pic.twitter.com/ge3eMVnPLU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 25, 2026

This is just one of the renovations being undertaken by the Trump administration, with construction of the 90,000 square foot White House Ballroom still underway.

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