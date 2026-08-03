The Sun God of Science Pleads the Fifth

On July 29, 2026, Dr. Anthony Fauci sat before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and said the same sentence, in one form or another, 111 times: on the advice of counsel, he would not answer. Three hours. One committee room. One man who ran the nation's infectious disease policy for parts of five decades, and who once told television cameras he'd be delighted to sit for any hearing Congress cared to hold.

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I've spent more than a decade as a designated expert witness in federal and state courts, retained by both plaintiffs and defendants, cross-examined more times than I care to count. I know what it costs to put your name behind your work under oath. Fauci drew a taxpayer paycheck for nearly 50 years, rose to become the highest paid official in the entire federal government, and when the bill for that career finally came due, he chose silence over sworn accountability. That's not a legal strategy. That's a man who spent four decades building a reputation on being unaccountable to anyone.

Fauci wasn't always untouchable. Back when he ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' early AIDS-era research in the 1980s, before AZT and long before the triple-drug cocktails that finally turned HIV into a manageable disease, Hollywood eventually got around to telling that story too, in a slightly fictionalized form, through a Texas electrician who smuggled unapproved drugs across the border rather than wait on Washington. The government wasn't the hero of that movie. It rarely is.

Start with the pardon, because it's the whole ball game. On his last full day in office, President Biden signed a preemptive pardon covering any federal offense Fauci “may have committed” related to his government service from January 1, 2014, through the date of the pardon, framed as protection against what Biden called politically motivated prosecution. Biden also pardoned retired Gen. Mark Milley and members and staff of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack that same day, so Fauci had company in the lifeboat. Here's the problem for him: a pardon for past conduct is supposed to remove the legal jeopardy that justifies pleading the Fifth for that same conduct. 20th-century Supreme Court precedent holds that once the government forgoes prosecution through a pardon, the witness stands as though the offense never happened, and the privilege against self-incrimination no longer applies to it. Committee Chairman Rand Paul made exactly that point to Fauci's face, warning there would be repercussions for asserting a privilege the pardon should have already extinguished, and vowing a committee vote on further action. Paul also had one of Fauci's own attorneys physically removed from the hearing room for repeatedly interjecting. You don't see that every day, even in my line of work.

Then there are the diaries. Sen. Rand Paul released hundreds of pages of Fauci's personal notes just before the hearing, and Sen. Josh Hawley spent his allotted time reading them back to their author. Fauci wrote in March 2020 that he was becoming an international celebrity, with calls from all over the world, and recorded conversations with Barbra Streisand and Julia Roberts while the country was shutting down around him. Hawley didn't mince words, telling Fauci he'd wanted to be the sun god of science and had become a narcissist and a megalomaniac in the process. Dr. Brett Giroir, who sat on the same White House Coronavirus Task Force, later said publicly that he was floored by the self-absorption on display while the rest of the task force was tracking a thousand deaths a day.

The money trail is where a financial guy like me gets genuinely interested. Hawley laid out internal emails showing Fauci directed at least eight federal employees, on the taxpayers' clock, to assemble nomination packages and lobby agency ethics officials to approve cash prizes for him personally, including a $900,000 Dan David Award, on top of honors from the Partnership for Public Service, the Smithsonian, and the National Academy of Medicine. Hawley pegged Fauci's current net worth north of $12 million, with a federal pension paying out more than $400,000 in its first year alone. Federal regulations flatly bar using government staff, time, or your official title to solicit personal cash awards. Hawley has since introduced the No Cash Prizes for Bureaucrats Act to close whatever loophole let this happen in the first place. Whether you call that self-dealing or just aggressive personal branding, it isn't public service. It's a hedge fund manager's instincts wearing a lab coat, minus the fiduciary duty I've spent my career being held to.

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What happens to a witness who takes the Fifth 111 times and refuses to budge? Congress has two real tools here, and both end in the same place: a courthouse. Criminal contempt under federal law lets a committee vote to cite a witness, refer the matter to the U.S. Attorney, and let a grand jury take it from there; a conviction carries up to a year in federal prison. That's not theoretical. Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro were each convicted of contempt of Congress for stonewalling the January 6 committee, and each served a four-month sentence in federal prison. Eric Holder was held in contempt over Fast and Furious and never spent a day inside, because the Justice Department under his own administration simply declined to prosecute him. Whether Fauci ever sees the inside of a cell depends less on the strength of the legal case than on whether the current Justice Department has the stomach to bring it, which tells you everything about how equal justice under law actually functions in this town.

There's a second layer to this worth a paragraph, because it goes to whether the public got straight answers even before the pardon and the hearing. FOIA releases and congressional document requests turned up NIH staff discussing how to keep sensitive material off the books, including moving messages to personal email accounts specifically to avoid federal records retention rules. Federal law is clear that agency business conducted by email, personal account or not, is supposed to be preserved. When the people running the pandemic response were also strategizing about which of their own conversations wouldn't survive a records request, that's not “the science.” That's a communications strategy, and a fairly cynical one.

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To be fair, Democrats on the committee weren't wrong that the hearing had theatrical elements; Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) told Fauci the proceeding was designed to trap him, and others called it a partisan rerun. Fair enough. Congress does theater. But theater doesn't excuse a man from answering whether there was a folder on the table in front of him, which is one of the actual questions Fauci took the Fifth on. When the objection to accountability becomes reflexive rather than reasoned, it stops being a defense and starts being an admission.

Harvard economists put the total cost of the pandemic to the American economy at roughly $16 trillion, nearly 90 percent of a full year's GDP, once you count lost output, health damage, and the mental health toll layered on top. Somewhere inside that number are small businesses that never reopened, kids who lost a year of school they'll never get back, and families who buried people they didn't have to. The man who steered the federal response to that catastrophe now won't say whether there was a folder on a table or what color his tie was that day. Justice Brandeis had it right: sunlight is the best disinfectant. Fauci has spent a career in the light. He can spend a Wednesday afternoon in it too.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard.

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