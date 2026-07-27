The Fauci Diaries: Rand Paul Drops Two Years' Worth of Entries Showing How Awful Anthony Fauci Is

Sen. Rand Paul dropped an entire thread about Anthony Fauci, the mastermind behind the U.S. response to COVID, and the entries offer more insight into how hypocritical, lying, and disgustingly arrogant Fauci really is.

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Paul released diary entries from December 2019 through December 2022, the peak of the COVID pandemic.

1/9 — My investigation uncovered that Anthony Fauci kept a diary.

What he wrote privately and what he told the country are two different stories.



Today I'm releasing his entries from December 2019 through December 2022. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/58LvmeYkCN — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

As early as January 26, 2020, the entries showed that Fauci had already taken the idea that the wet market was the source of the virus off the table.

2/9 Jan. 26, 2020. Fauci writes in his diary: "Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier."



That is January of 2020. The wet market was already off the table in his own private notes. pic.twitter.com/mz0OzcPHgg — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

"Things are changing rapidly," Fauci wrote. "It now appears using EPI data and genomic data that the first infection was in early December and was not connected to the market. The infections spread among people weeks before the Chinese reported that they were dealing with a new infection and that gave the virus time to establish itself in multigenerational (sustained) spread."

In an entry a few days later, Fauci noted that on a call with a dozen scientists, only two felt the COVID virus was natural. The others felt that deliberate insertion was possible.

"This was never a 50/50 room," Paul wrote on X.

3/9 Feb. 1, 2020. The call that produced Proximal Origin. Twelve scientists.



Only 2 concluded it was natural. Per Fauci's own notes, "the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible."

This was never a 50/50 room. pic.twitter.com/vFg79if4oB — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

"There was not total agreement about the likelihood of deliberate insertion," Fauci's diary read. "Ron Fouchier said he was sure that this could occur naturally and we should not waste our time and divert effort to pursue this ... Christian Drosten was with Ron; the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible and given the fact that Dr. Zheng-Li Shi at the University of Wuhan has been working for years in GOF in coronaviruses to allow adaptation of the spike protein to bind to the human ACE2 receptor, we could not let this go."

Two days later, Fauci wrote that he spoke with George Gao, head of China's CDC. In that conversation, Gao confirmed that asymptomatic people can transmit the virus. Fauci noted this contradicted what Wuhan health officials had originally said.

4/9 Feb. 3, 2020. Fauci calls George Gao, head of China's CDC.



Gao confirms asymptomatic people transmit. Fauci writes that Wuhan health officials "did not tell him this and he thus gave out false information," a lapse that "likely allowed the outbreak to take hold." — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

On February 12, 2020, Fauci briefed four congressional delegations and spoke to Larry Kudlow.

5/9 Feb. 12, 2020. Fauci briefs four congressional delegations in one day.



Then he runs into Larry Kudlow, who asks when COVID crashes the economy. Fauci's note: "I told him that we are OK for now."



Nine days after Gao told him asymptomatic spread was confirmed. pic.twitter.com/wNNW7hdkEN — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

"Very busy day today with four congressional briefings!" Fauci wrote. "First we briefed House members at Rayburn, led by Rosa DeLauro, Nita Lowey, and Tom Cole. Then we went to the Senate Dirksen to brief senators led by Lamar Alexander. Then to Capitol Visitors center to brief House members led by Eliot Engel. Then to Majority hosue [sic] leader Steny Hoyer's office to brief members. Steny was profuse in his praise for me, which was a little embarrassing."

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The entry continued, "On my way out of the White House from 4:00 to 5:00 PM Task Force meeting, ran into Larry Kudlow, who has become my new best friend ... His main question was when is this COVID19 going to crash the economy, i.e. when does he need to start worrying about it. I told him we are okay for now but this could change rapidly if we start seeing sustained person-to-person transmission."

This was nine days after Fauci had confirmed asymptomatic transmission with Gao of China's CDC.

In May of 2021, Fauci placed a call to the lead author of Proximal Origin, a paper Fauci cited as independent science, for reassurance about an NIH grant.

6/9 May 23, 2021. Fauci calls the lead author of Proximal Origin — the paper he'd been citing publicly as independent science — for reassurance about his own NIH grant.



His diary: "I feel much better now that he is in total support of what I have been saying." pic.twitter.com/Palg50H1R5 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

"Appropriations hearing (Senate and House) coming up next week," Fauci wrote. "Interesting to see if they fixate on the lab. Escape theory. I had a very interesting and helpful conversation today with Christian Andersen of Scripps Research Institute. He was very emphatic that the work that was done at the Wu Han [sic] Institute in association with our grant was not gain of function."

In July, Fauci was still fighting the lab leak theory.

7/9 July 7, 2021. NSC briefing. Fauci writes that "the FBI has no idea what they're talking about" for concluding lab leak, while NSA's natural-origin view was "reasonable."



He adds he keeps "an open mind" — then immediately: two possibilities "does not mean that they are… pic.twitter.com/Jzddf53znh — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

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The entry read, "I had a very important meeting today with the NSC led by Beth Cameron and Maher Bitar, who is the senior director for intelligence programs at NSC. We met in the EEOB SCIF and discussed the briefing document that the NSC had presented to the President a week or so ago ... it became clear that the FBI has no idea what they're talking about since they are convinced that the origin of COVID-19 is from a laboratory leak."

As we all know, it was later confirmed that COVID did, in fact, come from a lab.

8/9 July 7: Fauci tells the NSC to go work with Andersen, Holmes, Garry, and Rambaut.



Same day, Andersen and Garry post a paper arguing natural origin. Next morning it's in his diary, alongside the CNN write-up.



He pointed the NSC at the authors, then tracked their press. pic.twitter.com/bmuNZkGfWM — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

"Kristian Andersen, Bob Garry and many others came out yesterday with on a preprint server a paper strongly arguing with good evidence for a natural emergency of SARS-CoV-2 rather than a lab leak," Fauci wrote. He then linked to the paper and under that added, "CNN: 'Coronavirus almost certainly came from an animal, not a lab leak, top scientists argue.'"

Paul also slammed Fauci for complaining about "how many hours we are all wasting" answering letters and questions from senators, including Sen. Paul.

"Asking who funded the research is not a conspiracy theory. It is oversight," Paul wrote.

9/9 July 12, 2021. Fauci complains about "how many hours we are all wasting" answering letters he calls "fundamentally driven by conspiracy theories" — from senators he names, including me.

Asking who funded the research is not a conspiracy theory. It's oversight. pic.twitter.com/ZgjIrsyAam — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

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"It is important to point out how many hours we are all wasting in responding to the multiple letters from senators and congressmen fundamentally driven by conspiracy theories that the NIH has funded work at Wuhan institute of virology [sic] that lead to SARS-CoV-2," Fauci wrote. "For example, over the weekend I was on multiple zoom calls with my staff fine tuning the letters in response to the multiple questions from people like Senators Rand Paul, Marshall, Burr."

Paul put all the diary entries online.

Read it all here: https://t.co/Dn1SyIWncB — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 25, 2026

But there's even more to the entries that contradict what Fauci was saying and doing publicly.

For example, Fauci insisted he didn't recommend locking anything down.

"First of all, I didn't recommend locking anything down."



- Fauci https://t.co/33H6vfIoBI pic.twitter.com/4eVoIPdmst — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2026

But in his diary, he bragged about getting New York City and California to shut down.

Dear Diary,



Today I shut down NYC and all California.



Tony pic.twitter.com/gTxqaCXbHT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

"I spoke with Bill de Blasio (Mayor — NYC) and convinced him based on what I was saying publicly and my conversation tonight to close the NYC schools ... I went on to tell him he should close the bars and restaurants in NYC. He said he would base this on my recommendation," Fauci wrote.

"I had a similar call with Ann O'Leary, the COS of Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. Ann said that based on my TV appearances today and yesterday, the Governor has decided to close schools in California as well as the bars and restaurants."

Fauci also bragged about making the stock market drop with his lie that COVID was 10 times more deadly than the flu. But admitted it wasn't in his diary.

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DAMN. In early 2020, Fauci recorded in his diary how much he was able to make the stock market drop with his lie that covid was 10x more deadly than the flu.



At the same time, in the same diary, he wrote that covid wasn't any more deadly than the seasonal flu.



While he was… pic.twitter.com/a049NU3TZ2 — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) July 27, 2026

In an entry dated March 16, 2020, Fauci wrote, "Came out with the guidelines that reflected my pushing for a more aggressive mitigation 15 day strategy ... if you are elderly, self-isolate; do not congregate in groups > 10 people; stay away from bars, restaurants, theaters, sporting events; if a community has spread, CLOSE the bars, restaurants and places of congregation, close schools where there is community spread; no visitors to nursing homes; if a family member is sick, others in family should take extra precautions; only necessary travel; telework as much as possible."

"Press conference after was highly attended. Stock market dropped by 3000 points, the biggest percentage drop in history," he added.

Fauci also saved clippings about how America was "thirsty" for him.

CRINGE: Dr. Fauci’s Diary He Kept During COVID Was Just Released



He saved clippings of articles that say “America is Thirsty” for him, pictures of donuts with his face on them and fawned over posts of people saying they “have a crush” on him.



He also bragged about his… pic.twitter.com/x2UryA5b62 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2026

He was more concerned with his reputation and social media clout than actual science.

Tony Fauci's diary is embarrassing beyond belief, his March 2020 entries are mostly pasted articles about him and comments like, "I am becoming an international celebrity."



Actual epidemiology - like the fact the IMHE estimates were hugely wrong - NEVER comes up. He had no idea. https://t.co/emDcgpT9di — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 27, 2026

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He didn't care.

People shocked over Fauci’s diary entries praising himself as people died from COVID seem to forget this is the same bastard behind the AIDS vaccine debacle … and oh yeah, he tortured beagles.



He’s maniacal.

Egocentric.

And a monster. pic.twitter.com/tIy9VLLXcH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 26, 2026

We shouldn't be surprised. His diary entries make it clear he didn't really care about the science, but about his own ego and how he could advance himself and his agenda. Lives were irreversibly damaged by this, our economy was damaged by this. Fauci should be made to answer for all of this, and held accountable for the damage he did to countless people.