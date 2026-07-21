Another Conspiracy Theory Proven Right

People who suppress bad news and call it a joke usually mean it. That is the lesson from newly declassified FBI emails showing how the bureau handled a piece of raw intelligence about China and the 2020 election. Nikki Floris, then a deputy assistant director in the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, wrote to a colleague that she was "basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point." President Trump quoted that line in a primetime address last week. He didn’t need to name her. The documents do that for him.

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I have spent three decades in finance and dispute work, including years as a designated expert witness in federal and state courts. The rule in my work is simple: follow the facts and disclose what you know. Withhold a material fact because it embarrasses your client or contradicts your prior testimony, and you have broken the one rule that makes the whole system work. That is what appears to have happened inside the FBI's election-security shop in the fall of 2020.

Here is the sequence, drawn from records Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has released. On September 24, 2020, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate the bureau had not seen “any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.” One day later, the Albany Field Office disseminated an Intelligence Information Report alleging China was manufacturing tens of thousands of fake driver's licenses to support a mail-in ballot scheme benefiting Joe Biden. Headquarters recalled it almost immediately, citing concern it would contradict Wray's testimony from the day before. An Albany analyst objected internally, calling the political calculation dangerous and inconsistent with the bureau's duty to stay apolitical. Floris was among the officials who pushed the recall, and she helped establish a rule routing all raw election-related reporting through headquarters, a chokepoint on what the government got to know before an election. That is not counterintelligence. That is public relations wearing a badge.

The pattern did not stop with the China report. In August 2020, Floris and other officials briefed Senate investigators working on Hunter Biden's foreign financial ties, telling them their work looked like a target of Russian disinformation, though the bureau offered no evidence. It leaked straight to the Washington Post. By October, tech platforms were fielding FBI warnings to watch for a Russian-style “hack and leak” involving Biden family material, even though the bureau already had the laptop and knew it was genuine. Facebook throttled the New York Post's story for roughly a week. Twitter blocked it outright. Floris also succeeded Jennifer Moore, whose office used prolonged security-clearance suspensions against agents who raised politicization concerns. You do not need a conspiracy binder to see the through-line.

Does any of this prove the 2020 vote count was wrong? No. The Albany report was raw, single-source intelligence never fully investigated, and no audit or recount has found outcome-changing fraud in the states that mattered. I will not overstate a case any more than I would let a client overstate one in a deposition. But the documents prove something else that matters just as much: senior officials decided what election intelligence the country would see based on how it made their director look, not on what the intelligence said. That is a handful of career officials managing the information environment for their own protection, dressed up as national security.

Notice the second layer, and it should bother you as much as the emails do. For years, anyone who said the FBI was running interference for a preferred outcome got the same response: conspiracy theorist, check your sources. That label shut down questions before anyone had to answer them. A bureau that recalls a report to protect its director's testimony can just as easily convince a newsroom that the person asking questions is the problem. That is a First Amendment issue, not just a public-relations one. Officials who got comfortable managing the intelligence flow got comfortable managing the conversation about it too and paid no price for either. That is how a bad habit forms.

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That habit did not end with the administration. On January 19, 2025, its last full day in office, the outgoing White House used an autopen to sign preemptive pardons for family members, Anthony Fauci, Mark Milley, and the January 6 Committee. Nobody has shown that the president personally reviewed each name. Four years of managing what the public gets to see, and then the paperwork on the way out gets managed, too.

Donald Trump got mocked for years over claims of a “deep state” and for promising to drain the swamp. The declassified record vindicates him. A senior FBI official really did write that she was running a shadow government. Headquarters really did bury a report to protect the director’s testimony. Officials really did tell platforms and senators to treat true information as Russian disinformation. Say what you want about his delivery. On this one, he had it right.

The fix is not another task force or another round of letters that go nowhere. It is real consequences. Bury a report to protect testimony, and you answer for it under oath. Sideline a whistleblower through clearance games, and someone loses a badge. Sunlight is still the best disinfectant, as Justice Brandeis said a century ago, and it took a declassification order to get any into this case at all. A republic cannot function if the people meant to protect it decide what voters are allowed to know before they vote.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He has a BS from Northeastern University and has completed postgraduate studies at UCLA, UPENN, and Harvard. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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