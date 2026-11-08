These Democrats Are Out for Literal Blood

Law professor Jonathan Turley posted on X on Friday, “Democrat Richard Ojeda, who was just elected to Congress, has declared that he would be 'happy to go to jail' if he has a chance to physically assault the incoming Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.” While I’d love to see the Secret Service, under whose protection Miller lives because of violent leftists threatening to murder him and his family in the name of “tolerance,” break Ojeda’s jaw as they threw him to the floor, I somehow suspect the unfortunate-looking Democrat is all talk, as most Democrats are.

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They’re all talk when it comes to them physically doing anything, but that doesn’t mean they’re all talk when it comes to abusing the power of government to go after their enemies – and make no mistake, they view anyone who disagrees with them as their enemies (it’s long past time we view them the same way). These leftists will try to use their positions to harm, imprison, and ruin everyone they can, as Nazi’s don’t let decency or precedent stand their way.

And if that doesn’t work, they will try to get people murdered by causing one of their mentally unstable followers to snap. Just ask Steve Scalise, Donald Trump, Charlie…

Well, you can’t ask Charlie, whose murder by a leftist was mocked this week by a couple of Botoxed up genital warts with a podcast called Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan. Of course, if they or one of their family members were murdered, you would be canceled for making fun of them – one “Why am I supposed to care that modern Eva Braun was prevented from stealing more oxygen?” and you’d probably be fired. Them? They’ll likely get more CNN and MS Now bookings.

Threatening to murder, or calling for the murder of someone you disagree with politically, is a resume enhancer on the left and will likely be a requirement for a speaking slot at the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

Honestly, I’ve heard from a lot of people who have made it clear that they will not be upset if another James Hodgkinson got the wrong directions and ended up at a mutant march somewhere, or they’ve made jokes about various leftists hopefully having beepers. (Google it.)

Why should we care what happens to them? I know we’re all humans, but we don’t have to acknowledge that. Sharing a general DNA structure with someone like Scott Galloway is not enough for a lot of people to have any kind of bond as a species.

Galloway, who called for Elon Musk to be executed for “treason to the West” this week, makes a fortune as a professor and podcaster. He’s considered to be a “moderate” voice on the left. He will pay no price for his call. Some sponsors may step away or pause their payments to him, but either they’ll be back or someone else will step up. He has an audience, and that’s enough for many corporate leftists.

Of course, people like Galloway are truly “traitors to the West,” as they advocate the destruction of Western civilization through the invasion of the third world and the collapse of our economy through the welfare state. He wants Elon lined up, but he’s the actual traitor. If we’re going to call for executions, why is one ok and the other not?

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None should be, but there is no price for vicious, vile, attempted inspiration of unhinged homicidal mental cases on the left. I can’t finish that as an analogy because there is no correlation on the right. It’s not that we wouldn’t tolerate that kind of rhetoric; it’s that it doesn’t happen. Maybe there’s some anonymous Twitter troll account or Asian bot saying nasty things, but no one real with a voice that has influence.

The left will wish you dead, hoping to inspire it, and play the victim if you happen to notice. If you return the favor, treat them the way they treat you, well, forget about it.

As Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) make threats to anyone who works with the Trump administration to make their lives hell or ruin them financially, you can see why even their kids can’t stand these people and would do anything to avoid them. They bring nothing of value to human existence and only offer misery, jealousy, and hatred.

Never forget, they want you dead. They may not say, though sometimes they do. Unless you think they’re willing to stop at just a few high-profile people, but history has shown that once they indulge their lust for blood, they get a taste for it that makes the world’s biggest meth junkie seem indifferent to the glass. Be aware, their rhetoric may be just words to normal people, but it’s a strong suggestion to others.

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They know exactly what they’re doing; Democrats are evil, not stupid.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and is the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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