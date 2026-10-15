Deport Them All…by Any Means Necessary

Democrats want you to care; they need you to care about the fate of illegal aliens in this country, especially the criminal ones. I can’t bring myself to and never will. Throw them out, in bulk, as quickly as possible.

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It’s almost comical, the way you could bet on which side of a criminal case Democrats will come down on when there is an American on one side and a neck-tattooed illegal alien with a rap sheet long enough to wallpaper a 5,000-square-foot house. Democrats will always take the side of the illegal over the American, and have no incentive not to as long as idiotic Americans keep electing people sick enough to jet off to a foreign country to have a “date” with some scumbag abuser or human trafficker. After all, to these Democrats they are only pleasing their masters – the billionaire liberals seeking to get Americans raped and murdered for cheap wages and future post-amnesty votes. When Daddy Sorosbucks says dance, you dance.

Besides, who really cares about the victims of those rapes and murders, not to mention the intimidation, drugs, robberies and all the rest, when you don’t know them? None of them are ever connected to Democrat politicians; they aren’t their kids or their neighbors; they’re just members of a faceless mass that is easily ignored because no one at your fundraisers knows or cares about them either, and your media friends only report on them when they absolutely have to.

They’re gross and deserve all the bad things.

But since normal people have to deal with the bad things thanks to Democrats, we need to rip these creatures out of their comfort zone and send them packing. If that experience is unpleasant and hurtful to their psyche, so what? Actually, all the better.

The Mayor of New York spent the last week whining about an illegal alien criminal who tried to run over ICE agents trying to take him into custody. “There was a child in the car,” Zohran Mamdani cried, completely ignoring the fact that the kid’s father was the only person who knew that and still tried to run officers over anyway. Not only did the officers not know this, but why should they be expected to care more about this loser’s kid than he does?

The kid was fine, and the guy was grazed on the neck by one of the 7 shots fired in his direction – agents need to spend more time on the range, honestly. But the left was outraged.

It makes sense; these are people who love Hamas terrorists who carry kids with them in Gaza as they try to kill as many Jews as possible. The “BabyBjön” is the most popular gift in Gaza after a new beeper and a new Barbie Doll for your 9-year-old wife, as it allows terrorists to move freely throughout a schoolyard without fear of losing their human shield to a game of hide-and-seek.

In other words, these people are gross.

That being said, I find it impossible to care what happens to any of them. The media always finds some sad sack sob story about an illegal alien who ICE grabbed in an action against some violent gang member. It’s a story designed to pull at the heartstrings, but I don’t have any left.

I always wonder why this “wonderful” illegal alien was hanging around with a drug-dealing gang member. Makes me think they aren’t quite the churchgoer they’re portrayed as, that maybe they just haven’t been caught yet. Either way, I don’t care.

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If police hadn’t been blocked from alerting ICE that a scumbag was in their custody and they could come pick them up at the courthouse, that sweet, nourishing illegal who’d never been caught doing anything to anyone would still be free, and we don’t want them free – we want them all gone.

Yes, this is what we voted for.

I’d love to see Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) tossed out on her rear end, too, and not just because it’s where her head resides, but because she’s an awful person who hates the country that rescued her from the armpit hole she was born in, the one her father helped terrorize, and the one she still yearns for to this day.

“No one is above the law,” I’ve been reliably screeched at by leftists, so I hope the Justice Department pursues her with vigor for everything she could have possibly done. It’s only fair.

Then throw her and every single illegal alien out of this country, build a wall, make it a felony punishable by five years in prison and the loss of any and all chance of ever becoming a citizen or legal resident of this country and the complete revocation of birthright citizenship for their children should they impregnate anyone here, and we’d have the start of something good. Oh, and absolute immunity for any federal agent involved, even tangentially, in immigration enforcement coupled with making it a federal felony for any person – civilian or elected official – to interfere with immigration enforcement and the complete forfeiting of all federal dollars for any locality that refuses to honor ICE detainers.

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And I’d move quickly to codify all of this in law by ramming it through Congress in the lame duck session.

That’s just a start.

For the liberals upset by any of this: good, that lets everyone know we’re over the target. And if your friends don’t like it, they’re free to go back to where they belong on their own. And if you’re really bothered by it, you’re free to go with them. Hell, I’d even support paying for your move to wherever on the planet will take you, you’d just have to renounce your citizenship on the way out the door. Sounds like a win-win scenario to me.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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