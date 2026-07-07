Democreeps Only Believe Women When It’s Useful to Them

What a difference political affiliation makes. Democrat Graham Platner is now on the outs with the party, not because of assaulting women, but because he is accused of assaulting a fellow Democrat. That party has lost its soul, as has the media.

When Platner was accused of assaulting and abusing a conservative woman he dated, none of these people cared. “She can’t be trusted, she’s a conservative activist,” they said. The devotion to victims, the currency of victimhood, disappeared when it wasn’t one of “their team.”

Ro Khana, a “progressive” leftist hypocrite from California who rails against wealth while amassing a fortune of hundreds of millions of dollars through marriage and stock trades, was unbothered when a conservative woman told of how Platner was physically abusive with her, just as long as “there were no more shoes to drop.”

Well, as a candidate, Graham Platner was a DSW at an outlet mall – with more shoes to drop than a millipede. None of it mattered as long as it didn’t register in the polls. Democrats were more than happy to ignore the horrible things he did and said because they want to win and they thought he could. As long as his victims could be easily dismissed.

The left has a long history of this, remember “Drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park and you never know what you’ll find” about Paula Jones? James Carville faced very little pushback for that sexist comment about a woman who really was sexually harassed by Bill Clinton. Hell, both of those men are still Democrats in good standing because they’re useful to the party – Bill in fundraising, Carville in bomb-throwing.

Believe all women, my ass. The stories of women Bill Clinton was accused of assaulting alone could fill a high school football stadium, and the leftists denying their existence or downplaying their stories would need a college stadium.

Platner’s mistake was to believe his own press. He got high on his own supply – once Bernie Sanders is down with your cause, even after you’ve been credibly accused of abuse, you don’t think you can be touched.

Well, you can’t be touched…as long as your accuser is a Republican. It’s not that Democrats care about Democrat women, they clearly don’t. But it’s because their motivation can’t be immediately dismissed as political. All women are disposable to the left, it’s just that some can’t be brushed off with indifference. Democrat women don’t matter more than Republican women do, they can’t be ignored.

The lesson of Graham Platner is simply saying you had a “dark period” in your life is not enough if you’ve been a creep to liberal women, or liberal women too. Sadly, all the people calling for his head now would have been forming a human shield around him had he been accused of raping another Republican. You know that’s true.

And somewhere out there, a future Graham Platner is formulating thoughts on who he will consider dating based on these last few months. If the guy is a creep (and there’s a lot of “progressive” creeps out there), he likely would only “date” conservative women because A) they don’t look like men, B) you can be sure they are not literally men, and C) if you’re inclined to do something horrible to them – either through substance abuse and/or simply being a monster – you political future inside the Democrat Party will be unaffected by it.

That’s the lesson of Graham Platner for voters.

When I was growing up in Michigan, they changed the law to be able to seize the cars of people who were caught drunk driving. The joke was “If you’re going to drive drunk, drive junk.” The reason being that the effort to seize your car wasn’t worth it for prosecutors if the car was old and beat up, but if it was a new and expensive…game on.

The same now goes for leftist sexual predators and their victims.

Congratulations, Democrats, you’ve now lowered the bar to the point that you’d need a shovel to not be able to clear.

Graham Platner is a monster whose marriage may end up lasting about as long as his campaign did. But the lessons from both will be forgotten as quickly as the news of his dropping out of the race will be a story on MS Now, which will be about 2 days. They’re all that gross and they deserve each other.

Don’t let your daughters date Democrats.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.